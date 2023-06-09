Manchester City Has Treble in Mind Ahead of Champions League Final

When Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan acquired Manchester City in 2008, the new owner said his goal was to transform the club from an also-ran that bounced back and forth between the English Premier League and the EFL Championship into a “structure for the future, not just a team of all-stars.”

On Saturday, Manchester City can take the final step on that journey in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

A victory would not only secure the only major trophy that has eluded City’s free-spending ownership, but it would also make English soccer history by winning the so-called “treble”—the Premier League season title, England’s FA Cup and the Champions League—a feat achieved only once before in the same season, by crosstown rivals Manchester United in 1999.

The treble would also culminate City’s growth into a global powerhouse that has expanded far beyond the flagship club. Since the acquisition, Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group has grown into a soccer empire, with 12 other clubs around the world in its portfolio.

Manchester City is valued at $4.43 billion in Sportico’s Premier League valuations, third behind Manchester United ($5.95 billion) and Liverpool ($4.71 billion). Earlier this week, the club was named the most valuable soccer club brand in the world by the Brand Finance Football 50 for the first time.

Man City By The Numbers

0: UEFA Champions League titles. The Sky Blues lost the only other final they played in, falling 1-0 to Chelsea in 2021.

6: Man City’s rank among the most valuable soccer clubs in the world according to Sportico's latest valuations.

7: FA Cup titles Manchester City has won.

8: Premier League titles Manchester City has won.

11: Titles won with manager Pep Guardiola: five Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups.

13: Clubs City Football Group owns (total or partial) in leagues across the world, including NYCFC in the U.S., Melbourne FC in Australia, Yokohama FC in Japan, Palermo FC in Italy, Bahia SAF in Brazil and its partner club, Club Bolivar.

80: Alleged financial rule breaches by Man City from 2008-2019 according to a report released by the Premier League in February. During that time, the team won three EPL titles (2012, 2014, 2018). Man City was banned from UEFA's European competitions for alleged breaches of its financial fair play (FFP) regulations in 2020. The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the sanction later that year. The Premier League also alleged that the club did not comply with UEFA regulations around club licensing and financial fair play in 2013-14 and between 2014-15 and 2017-18.

2011: The year Etihad Airways bought the naming rights for Man City's 53,400-seat stadium for £150 million—a record deal in British soccer at that time.

$84 million: The value of Man City's Etihad jersey sponsorship deal for 2021-22.

$155.5 million: Man City's spending in the 2022 summer transfer window.

$388.5 million: The amount Sheikh Mansour paid for the club in 2008.

$815 million: Man City's 2021-22 revenue.

$1.05 billion: Total market value of Manchester City's current roster.

$4.43 billion: Man City's total value according to Sportico's valuations.