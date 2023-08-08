Nigeria Women’s World Cup Squad Taps FIFPRO for FIFA Payment 

The Nigerian national team’s World Cup journey ended Monday with a 4-2 shootout loss to the tournament favorite, England, but their struggle continues—this time against their own soccer federation.

The Super Falcons, as the Nigerian team calls itself, earned $60,000 per player for reaching the tournament’s knockout stage, but amid claims that they have not been paid by their national federation since 2021, they have enlisted FIFPRO, the global players union, to help them.

Ahead of this year’s tournament, FIFA said it would allocate more than half of the $150 million in total prize money awarded in Australia and New Zealand directly to players—earmarking at least $30,000 per participant, even for those who did not make it past the group stage. Each of the 32 participating member associations will also receive a cut of the total pool based on its team’s performance.

However, a day before the kickoff, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the organizing body would work with the federations. “The payments will go through the federations, and then they will pay the players,” he said during a press conference in Australia.

Infantino’s announcement prompted the Nigerian national team to turn to FIFPRO.

“Following the Nigeria women’s national team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

Last October, FIFPRO sent a letter calling out FIFA for lacking an “agreement with their member associations to ensure they receive fair and equitable treatment, including a guaranteed World Cup compensation, for example, as a portion of World Cup prize money.”

Before the World Cup kicked off on July 20, Nigerian national team coach Randy Waldrum voiced his complaints on a podcast, criticizing the NFF for missed payments. Waldrum also alleged that he and a backup goalkeeper for the Super Falcons were retaliated against by the NFF when they brought their complaints to the federation by canceling a pre-World Cup training camp.

The Super Falcons were among a handful of teams complaining about a lack of funding.

Several members of the Jamaican national team shared their concerns about the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) on social media before the tournament, calling the federation out for inadequate planning and failure to meet contractually agreed payment obligations, saying they have “showed up repeatedly” without being paid. The Reggae Girlz, as the Jamaican team calls themselves, are also entitled to receive $60,000 each. Each team member received $1,200 for representing their country in France in 2019.

NFF and JFF did not respond Sportico’s request for comment.