Portugal Pitches Women’s Talent Portal Ahead of USWNT Match

On Tuesday, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) and Portugal will wrap up group stage play in a game that will define whether each makes it into the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup.

This is the first time Portugal’s women’s national team is participating in the Women’s World Cup. But the country of 10 million people has sent its men’s team to the World Cup regularly since 1966. In terms of preparing and exporting talent, few countries can compete with Portugal.

Over the last decade, the country has trained 4,200 male players who have transferred to clubs around the world, in return bringing Portuguese soccer teams $4.3 billion in revenue, according to Sports Value, an independent sports research and marketing firm. By comparison, Brazil—a former Portuguese colony and one of the biggest soccer talent hubs in the world, with a population of 220 million—sent out 7,300 players that brought in $2.8 billion over the same time period.

Within the Portuguese system, S.L. Benfica is considered a model, a notion supported by its standing as the most profitable soccer academy in the world, with $400 million in transfer fees. And now, Benfica is looking at the U.S. to harvest talent—both men and women.

In May, the club announced its first partnership with the NWSL’s Gotham FC as part of its U.S.-focused expansion plan. “We have a small country with an aging population” Leandro Scabin, head of the U.S. market for Benfica, said. “We have to find talent outside our borders. The U.S. has a huge talent pool where we can offer our methodology to develop young talent.”

The collaboration will enable Benfica to recruit players from Gotham FC to play in Europe. The club said this “mutually beneficial arrangement offers exceptional opportunities for young players to gain exposure, develop their skills, and potentially thrive in the European football market through this new pathway created.”

Gotham FC can tap into Benfica’s experience to enhance its player development systems in an increasingly competitive NWSL—the league is aiming to expand to 16 teams by 2026.

Benfica also stands to reap another benefit: strengthening its position as a leader in talent development in the U.S. Over the summer, Benfica held 20 training camps across the U.S. and Latin America to capture and train the next generation of players.