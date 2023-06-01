Wrexham Makes U.S. Debut at TST $1 Million Event This Week

The Soccer Tournament (TST), the 7v7 winner-take-all tournament featuring Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC, kicks off Thursday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Organizers expect the inaugural event to be at capacity, with approximately 30 thousand tickets sold.

In addition to Wrexham, 31 teams—including Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, the English Premier League’s West Ham United, Liga MX’s Club Necaxa, and teams led by former USMNT and USWNT stars—will compete to win the $1 million cash prize. The final count of players with U.S. national team experience on men’s and women’s sides is 26, with more than 1,400 games between them.

The four-day tournament is modeled after the World Cup, but the format is unique to TST. The fields are much shorter than the traditional pitch (45 yards x 65 yards instead of 70 yards x 110 yards). Each team will play with one goalkeeper and six field players and can substitute players throughout the two 20-minute halves. In case of a tie, teams must substitute one player every five minutes without replacement until a winner is determined.

Participating teams are split into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each group advancing. Wrexham plays its first game Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET against Como 1907.

Sunday’s final and 27 other matches will air across NBC Sports’ platforms. Wrexham will play two games on Thursday and two on Friday; all will be shown on Peacock and Wrexham’s streaming platform WrexhamPlayer. Other games can be watched on TST’s YouTube channel. The complete schedule is listed on the TST website.

TST is a spinoff off of the Basketball Tournament (TBT), the winner-take-all basketball tournament launched seven years ago.