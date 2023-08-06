U.S. Team’s World Cup Pain Is Adidas’ Gain in VAR Image

The USWNT’s heartbreaking penalty-kick loss in the Round of 16 Sunday was an Ikea-sized victory for Sweden and perhaps an even bigger win for Adidas.

U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher appeared to have saved the seventh penalty shot, deflecting a low ball hit by Sweden’s Lina Hurtig into the air then pouncing on it just before it completely crossed the goal line. But the referee called for a video review, and after several agonizing moments a VAR image popped up showing that the ball crossed the line by millimeters. Game over.

The U.S. team was gone but the image made regular appearances on the broadcast thereafter and spread around the internet like a video of a kitten playing with butterfly. Once viewers stopped staring at the miniscule gap between victory and defeat, something else about the image came into focus: The upright, centered Adidas logo on the ball.

It brought to mind the final round of the 2005 Masters, when Tiger Woods’ chip on the 16th hole hung on the edge of the cup—Nike logo in full view—before toppling into history. That iconic image was estimated to have provided $1 million in free publicity to the swoosh, and that model of Nike ball, just introduced, sold out within two weeks.

The value of the Swedish shot to Adidas is trickier to estimate. For starters, Fox hasn’t published ad rates for the Women’s World Cup, so it harder to back-envelope a value for screen time. Also, the image goes along with a U.S. loss, which means it will get less play, at least stateside, than it would if it had a celebratory aura.

“I would put the value in the low seven figures,” Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing analyst at Pinnacle Advertising, said in an interview. “It would have been higher if the match didn’t occur in the middle of the night, but it helps that for the next two weeks they’ll have nothing else to talk about on the broadcast.”

Even after the Aug. 20 finale, that VAR shot will get play any time anyone is analyzing the women’s national team—at least through the next Women’s World Cup. “It will be the iconic image associated with the game,” Dorfman said.

The value could increase even more, though. The image could become meme-worthy shorthand for a near miss, a close call or a narrow victory, spreading far and wide for years to come. “It could become about more than soccer,” Dorfman said, “in which case it might end up worth eight figures.”