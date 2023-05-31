No Easy Job: A First-Time Team Owner Shares His Lessons Learned

Today’s guest columnist is Andrew Vassiliadis, chairman of the USL’s San Diego Loyal Soccer Club.

My journey to becoming chairman of San Diego Loyal SC was unconventional, to say the least, but my lifelong love of soccer drove me to bring a professional men’s soccer team to my hometown. It should come as no surprise that having a dream of creating a sports team and the reality of creating one are vastly different. I began my career in the music entertainment industry, and I naively assumed that shifting from producing music festivals and shows would easily translate into putting on matches. It hasn’t been an easy ride, but it’s been a fun one, and I’ve learned a lot along the way.

Your Initial Steps Matter

First, you must do your due diligence, as launching a sports franchise is a huge financial, personal and professional commitment. You can never do enough market research to ensure you’re making smart decisions when it comes to the location, industry and league, along with countless additional factors. In our case, San Diego and Tijuana already had a wealth of young soccer talent and dedicated soccer fans prior to SD Loyal, so we knew that this area was well-positioned to become the soccer capital of California. We were able to leverage the community’s passion for the game and be a team that they felt truly represented them.

After the research, the most important thing any new business owner must do to be successful is to build a strong executive team that will effectively help execute your mission. Thankfully, I walked into a well-formed team of experienced sports executives when SD Loyal was in development. Knowing I had a strong team around me gave me the confidence to take on the role of chairman. You should be able to turn to your people, trust them and work to collectively find greater success.

On that note, I can’t stress enough the importance of investing in your employees’ personal and professional growth. This may be employee incentives, training, advancement opportunities or support. For example, a member of our sales department expressed that her dream was to be a leader in sports, so we promoted her and connected her with professional sports organizations to build her network. You must prioritize your team members’ development and successes, even if that means they will use those skills to advance in their careers beyond your organization.

The foundation for a great culture within your organization is an open-door policy. This includes empowering your executive team to establish open lines of communication with the people they manage. This isn’t something that is achieved overnight. But investing the time is worth it, and you will be surprised at what you discover about your team and the organization.

Expect the Unexpected

The first and most notable challenge we faced when establishing SD Loyal was the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, my dream of finally bringing a team to San Diego was coming to fruition, only for the rug to be ripped out from underneath us the following year. We were able to squeeze in one preseason and one regular season game before everything shut down. We were left with only a taste of what SD Loyal could be.

It’s never just about sports—other obstacles will come up that you will have to work through. Since launching the team in 2019, we haven’t had a season where the only things we worry about are the games and the schedule. We’ve dealt with a number of challenges, including hate speech against one of our players, facility issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, team member disputes and more—things that really caught me off guard in the first two years. After that, I realized that these are not one-off crises but are recurring challenges that come with the territory as an owner. Something will come up every year. You must be flexible and able to handle unpredictability.

You also need to take time to reflect on lessons learned, even as you’re learning. When the pandemic hit, I was the newest and youngest member in the league meetings at the USL offices with league executives and other team owners. I had many ideas about how to move forward and navigate this difficult time, but I shied away because there were big players involved, and quite frankly, I was intimidated. I know that my contributions were just as valid as everyone else’s, but it didn’t feel that way. It took me a while to realize that people will accept you for who you are, and you will always make more strides when you’re being your authentic self.

Stay Committed—and Honest

Leadership can often feel lonely, but I’ve found that authenticity and honesty are key as it leads to consistency with employees’ expectations from you and the organization. If you can be up front, it reduces anxiety for employees, because they know where the organization is headed.

I learned the hard way how important it is to always stay involved in day-to-day activities. In the beginning, I was very trusting, and I wasn’t in the office as much to mitigate problems before they arose. Keep a pulse on what’s going on in the organization and listen to your employees about everything—even the hard stuff.

Above all, you must absolutely love it. Because it is not an easy job. If you’re going to make a commitment to a city, you must follow through, as your fanbase is taking hard-earned money and choosing to spend it on your team. It’s your responsibility to keep up your end of the deal to the community.

Vassiliadis is the youngest principal owner in USL Championship, as well as the founder of the Loyal Select youth club academy team. He spent 15 years in the entertainment industry with Another Way of Life (AWOL), a hospitality company that hosted events around the world with some of the best talent in music.