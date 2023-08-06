USWNT’s World Cup Exit Crimps Pay, for Women and Men

The U.S. women’s national team’s Round of 16 loss to rival Sweden in Melbourne marked the squad’s earliest elimination in history—a shocking departure that will cost its players, and those on the men’s national team, no small sum.

Of FIFA’s record $110 million prize pool, the USWNT, which, until this year, had never bowed out earlier than the semifinals in a Women’s World Cup, will take home $3.25 million for its knockout round exit.

Though that’s almost as much as the team earned for winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France–$4 million—and more than the $2 million the women’s squad earned for winning the 2015 Canadian iteration, the sum sits far behind what 2023’s top finishers will take home. It’s less than a third of the $10.5 million that awaits the winner of this year’s tournament and less than half the $7.5 million and $6.75 million that will go to the runner-up and third-place finishers, respectively. (The fourth-place finisher will take home $6.25 million.)

The Blue and Yellow secured at least a $4.25 million payday by advancing to the quarterfinals, where they will face Japan.

But thanks to the new collective bargaining agreements signed by the U.S. women’s and men’s senior national teams in 2022, after a years-long battle between members of the women’s squad and U.S. Soccer for pay equity, that’s not all the American women will walk away with.

Theoretically, FIFA has earmarked a portion of the prize money awarded to teams in each stage directly for the players. But U.S. Soccer’s equal pay agreements will award the women’s team with more, trumping the payouts outlined by soccer’s global governing body.

Instead, the team’s earnings from Down Under will be pooled with the $13 million the men’s team took home in Qatar last winter after reaching the round of 16 in the most recent men’s World Cup. For the first time in the history of U.S. Soccer, the $16.25 million earned in total between the two team’s performances will be pooled and divided into equal payouts for the rostered men’s and women’s players. A third consecutive World Cup victory for Team USA would have brought the total pool to $23.5 million.

Of the winnings, 10% will go to U.S. Soccer, per the terms of the new agreements with the federation, but the remaining 90%--which amounts to $14.625 million—will be shared equally between both squads. That comes to just north of $298,000 per player. (There were 26 rostered players named to the men’s national World Cup team and 23 on head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s team.)

This pay arrangement—equalized national team salaries, bonuses and cuts of World Cup winnings for each cycle of men’s and women’s tournaments—is what several other countries, including Canada, are now fighting for.

In another blow to American soccer, the 5-4 shootout loss to Sweden also eliminated the bulk of the NWSL’s representatives. Twenty-two of the 36 players from the league remaining at the start of the Round of 16 were members of the USWNT.