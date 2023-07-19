The 2023 Women’s World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, features a field of 32 teams, expanded from the 24 that participated in 2019. As a result, the scheduling is more complex than in previous years—and if you’re in the Eastern Time Zone, you can expect a time difference ranging from 12 (Perth) to 16 hours (New Zealand).

So we created a visual guide to make sure you don’t miss any of the matches you want to watch, given that you’re willing to stay up in the wee hours of the night in the States.

There are nine cities hosting matches during the tournament. Five are in Australia—Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth—and four are in New Zealand—Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

Teams from the host countries play on the first day of the tournament on Thursday, July 20. The United States kicks off its campaign against Vietnam the following day at 9 p.m. ET.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four. In the group stage of the month-long event, each team plays a game against each of the other three teams in its group. Four of the groups play games exclusively in Australia, and the other four play exclusively in New Zealand, but teams will travel between cities for different games. There is a minimum of three days rest in between each pair of matches.

Within each group, the two final group stage matches occur simultaneously so that two teams don’t get the advantage of seeing the result of the other match. After the group stage, the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, beginning on Aug. 5, when the winner of each group will play the runner-up of another predetermined group in the round of 16.

The World Cup final will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20.