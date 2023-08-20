Even in World Cup Defeat, Sarina Wiegman Has Changed Women’s Soccer

With so many well-known players injured or knocked out early, the 2023 Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand was about the coaches—both unpopular ones and those who made a positive mark. Few names shined as brightly as England coach Sarina Wiegman, the mastermind behind the Lionesses’ success.

Wiegman led England to the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain, 1-0. Sunday capped a whirlwind six years for Wiegman, in which she won two UEFA Women’s Euro titles and become the first coach to take two different countries (England and the Netherlands) to the World Cup final. After she brought the Dutch women to new heights, the English Football Association (FA) hired her away from her home country in 2020, and it’s paid off: heading into the final, England had lost just once in 38 games with her at the helm.

Wiegman, who played one season at the University of North Carolina in 1989, began her coaching career in the early 2000s after retiring as a player. The 53-year-old held various coaching roles in women’s soccer in her native Netherlands, including as an assistant coach for the women’s national team and head coach of ADO Den Haag and Ter Leede women’s teams.

“I think the piece she took from us, the competitive cauldron piece, is something she has seriously injected into every culture that she’s been a part of,” UNC’s legendary coach, Anson Dorrance, said in a phone call. “I think she realized that’s been the secret sauce for making the American teams and our teams at UNC. And I think that’s now a part of her coaching DNA as well.”

In January 2017, Wiegman was appointed as the Netherlands’ head coach. Under her leadership, the team won the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2017—its first-ever major tournament title. She further solidified her reputation as one of the world’s leading coaches by guiding the Orange Lionesses, as the Dutch team is called, to the final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, where they lost to the United States.

The following year, the FA announced that Wiegman signed a four-year contract to be the head coach of the England women’s national team, starting in September 2021. While England had reached the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup under Phil Neville, the program needed a reboot; that World Cup loss kicked off an 11-game stretch where the Lionesses suffered seven defeats, one draw and just three wins.

After Wiegman took over, the Lionesses went undefeated in her first 30 matches and won the Euros for the first time last year, in front of a sellout crowd of 85,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. Wiegman’s six-year run as an international head coach has propelled her to the forefront of women’s soccer—and increased the demand for other countries to sign her.

With the USWNT looking for a new manager to lead the four-time World Cup winners after Vlatko Andonovski stepped down following the team’s disappointing Round of 16 elimination, there were reports that U.S. Soccer would be interested in talking to Wiegman. But Wiegman declared her commitment to England ahead of the final. “I’m very happy with my job,” she told Sky News. “I’m happy how the FA treats me.”

Wiegman would need to negotiate an extension if she’s to stay with England through the 2027 Word Cup. She is also expected to negotiate a higher salary; Wiegman is reportedly getting paid $510,000 (£400,000), compared to England men’s coach Gareth Southgate’s $6.4 million (£5 million) salary. Under Southgate, England’s men have yet to win an international tournament.