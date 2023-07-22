Women’s World Cup Teams Embrace Identity Through Nicknames

As you’re watching the television coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, you might hear the Australian national team called the Matildas or England described as the Lionesses. In the world of sports, especially soccer, nicknames capture the essence of a team’s spirit and identity. Most club teams and men’s and women’s national teams adopt nicknames that represent their ambitions before heading out to the most important international stage.

While some of these nicknames are unsurprising, they can have unique origin stories. One of the hosts, Australia, calls themselves the Matildas in reference to an iconic Australian song called Waltzing Matilda. Earlier, they were called the “female Socceroos,” a nickname derived from their male counterparts, but before their first Women’s World Cup campaign in 1995, the Australian Women’s Soccer Association (AWSA) held a competition and asked the fans to pick a new name.

Let's just say we should be glad the Matilda's name got up. Here was the voting to select the name. pic.twitter.com/TWog8ohuup — Death To The NSL (@DeathNsl) April 26, 2019

Between Soccertoos, Blue Flyers, Waratahs, Matildas and Lorikeets, the majority of the people who voted chose Matildas.

The tournament’s other host, New Zealand, is called the Football Ferns. For a number of years, the team was known as the SWANZ, a nickname sourced from the initials of the Women’s Soccer Association of New Zealand. In 2006, midfielder Annalie Longo came up with the Football Ferns, the nickname they are known for today.

Let’s take a closer look at the other nicknames embraced by the 32 participating teams.

Women’s World Cup Team Nicknames

United States: The U.S. is one of the teams that does not have a nickname. The Americans are sometimes referred to as the Stars and Stripes, but it’s mostly referred to as just USWNT (abbreviating U.S. Women’s National Team).

Argentina: The Argentine national team goes by the same name as the men’s team, La Albiceleste, which means “the white and sky blues” in Spanish— a reference to Argentina’s flag.

Brazil: One of the tournament’s favorites, the Brazilian national team goes by As Canarinhas (The Canaries), the same as the Brazilian men. The nickname came after the men’s team’s traumatic defeat at the 1950 World Cup final at home. Until then, the national team wore white jerseys, but after losing the final to Uruguay, the team changed to yellow and it has since been called the Canaries.

Canada: Canada has had a few nicknames in the past—Reds, Maple Leafs, Northern Girls and Snow Birds—but nothing has really stuck. Although you may hear some refer to them as Canucks.

Colombia: Like Brazil, the Colombian ladies stay close to the men’s national team nickname and are called Las Cafeteras (The Coffee Growers). Coffee is Colombia’s top national product.

Costa Rica: Costa Rica’s nickname is similar to the ones used by the men’s team, but instead of Los Ticos, they use Las Ticas, the feminine version.

China: Unlike the Chinese national men’s team, the Dragons, the Chinese women’s national team is called the Steel Roses.

Denmark: Denmark goes by De rød-hvide, which translates to ‘the red and white,’ the colors on the Danish flag.

England: England is known as the Lionesses. The nickname came about as a hashtag (#lionesses) to differentiate from the men’s team, which was using #threelions during the Euro 2012 competition. In 2015, ahead of the Women’s World Cup, the FA adopted the name as an official brand identity for the women’s national team.

France: Like the men’s team, the French women’s team goes by Les Bleues (the Blues).

Germany: Germany is Die Nationalef, meaning National Eleven—the number of players that make up a soccer team’s starting lineup.

Haiti: Haiti will mark its first World Cup appearance this year and is known as Les Grenadières (the Grenadiers), meaning soldiers.

Republic of Ireland: In a nod to the famous Irish color, the team is known as the Girls in Green.

Italy: The team’s nickname is La Azzurre, derived from the men’s national team known as Azzurri (The Blues).

Jamaica: The Jamaican national team is called the Reggae Girlz, a reference to their male counterparts, the Reggae Boyz.

Japan: Goes by Nadeshiko, a reference to the phrase ‘Yamato Nadeshiko’ which translates to “ideal Japanese woman.”

Morocco: The women’s team is known as the Atlas Lionesses, a reference to the Atlas lion, a native lion that prowled the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. The Atlas lion is now considered extinct but both Morocco’s men’s and women’s soccer teams carry its name.

The Netherlands: The team goes by Orange Lionesses, a combination of both their nicknames, Oranje (Orange) and Leeuwinnen (Lionesses).

Nigeria: Nigerian players refer to their team as the Super Falcons.

Norway: Norwegian players adopted the name the Grasshoppers.

Panama: They are known as Las Canaleras, as a reference to the Panama canal.

Philippines: The team goes by Filipinas, feminine for someone from the Philippines.

Portugal: The team is known as ‘A Seleção das Quinas,’ a reference to the crest of the Portuguese kingdom.

Spain: Another tournament favorite, Spain’s national team is known as La Roja (The Red One).

South Africa: The South African women’s national team has been nicknamed the Banyana Banyana, which literally means ‘girls girls.’ This name is derived from the men’s national team known as Bafana Bafana, meaning ‘go boys, go boys.”

South Korea goes by Taegeuk Nangja (Taegeuk Ladies), derived from the nickname given to the men’s team, Taegeuk Warriors. Taegeuk represents the origin of everything in the universe, holding the two principles of yin and yang.

Sweden: The Blue and Yellow, as a reference to the country’s flag.

Switzerland: Like the U.S. and Canada, Switzerland does not have nickname, but is called La Nati, short for national team.

Vietnam: The team is known as the ‘Golden Girls’ or the ‘Golden Star Warriors.’

Zambia: Zambia’s national team makes its World Cup debut on Saturday against Japan. The team is known as Shepolopolo or the Copper Queens, a reference to country’s rich copper reserves.