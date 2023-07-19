Women’s World Cup Setup Takes ‘Travel Soccer’ to Whole New Level

When the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off this week in neighboring hosts Australia and New Zealand, it will mark the start of the first women’s tournament to transcend borders—and the first of any World Cup since 2002, when the men’s tournament was played in Japan and South Korea.

There are more than 3,300 miles between the easternmost venues in New Zealand and the westernmost host, Perth, in Australia. That’s about 500 more miles than the contiguous U.S., a reality that spurred some logistical changes for this summer’s tournament and has resulted in vastly disparate travel distances for teams.

Group stages, for example, were localized, with each of the 32 teams assigned to a single country for the tournament’s first leg. Four of the eight groups will play their first round of the tournament in Australia, while the other half hunker down in New Zealand. But perhaps the biggest change of all is the introduction of team base camps—which have long been used in the men’s tournament—for the first time in Women’s World Cup history.

Hubs split essentially evenly between Australia and New Zealand were set up, giving teams a “home away from home” complete with training facilities and accommodations to spend the days in between the early matches. The goal, FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said upon the base camps announcement, was to “provide elite environments for the 32 teams to train, rest and recover.”

But even with base camps, some teams will still travel great distances during the month-long competition, especially those playing the first round in Australia—where thousands of kilometers sit between some of the cross-country venues a handful of groups will play in.

The Republic of Ireland travels the farthest of the 32 teams during the first round. In all, 8,260 kilometers (or more than 5,100 miles) sit between its group-stage games in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. That’s nearly three times the average distance between group-stage venues—2,823 kilometers—and doesn’t account for stops at its Brisbane base camp in between.

The Girls in Green are not alone. With two games in Perth separated by one in Sydney, Denmark has 7,863 kilometers (around 4,900 miles) between its venues. More than 7,000 kilometers also stand between Jamaica’s games during the tournament’s first two weeks.

The common denominator among the federations that must travel the farthest? Games played in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

In contrast, Zambia and Norway will travel just 246 and 247 kilometers, respectively, between their six group stage games, all played in either Auckland or Hamilton, New Zealand. The only other three-figure travelers are Italy and Sweden, whose group play will also take place in Aotearoa.

In some cases, base camp locations provide an added bonus. For example, Sweden’s base camp is in New Zealand’s capital of Wellington—the same city in which it plays its first two group stage games. But in the case of a country like Ireland, stopping at the team’s Brisbane base camp between each round would add more than 1,200 kilometers to the team’s already-heavy travel log.

“Everybody expects a certain amount of travel in a World Cup, especially in one that is in two countries, one of which is very large,” said Aaron Heifetz, the U.S. women’s national team’s director of communications and one of more than 40 U.S. Soccer staff members accompanying Team USA during its potentially month-long journey Down Under. “But that’s normal. The men's World Cup in one city was highly unusual.”

Last year’s men’s World Cup was held in Qatar, which is slightly smaller in area than the state of Connecticut. The two most distant venues were just about two hours apart by car.

“Unless you're going to Perth, the distances aren't really a factor,” said Heifetz, who will mark his eighth World Cup with the women’s squad this summer. “Keep in mind, in past World Cups we had to travel every game. We went all over France, though it was the same time zone. At the Canadian World Cup we played in Vancouver, Montreal—all the way to Ottawa. Having a base camp is glorious to stay in one place for three weeks, even if you go in and out to games.”

(New Zealand is four hours ahead of Perth and two hours ahead of the other Australian sites.)

The U.S. base camp is conveniently located in Auckland, also the site of two of the team’s three group stage games, which it got familiar with earlier this year during its January training camp in New Zealand. That stint served as a test run for the team’s group slate, finishing with a pair of matches against New Zealand’s Football Ferns at the two venues where the USWNT will play all three of its World Cup group stage games.

Moving onto the round of 16, the schedule becomes a little less certain, but U.S. Soccer has planned for all possible paths the team could take based upon its finish.

“I call it the traveling circus, which has a bit of a negative connotation, but it is like a big show that we move from hotel to hotel and city to city,” Heifetz said. “The rhythm is very familiar for the players. The team and staff are well versed in how we move our group. We have a fantastic group of backroom staff, and they know how to pack—let's put it that way. It's all very organized.”

Perhaps there are some lessons to be learned from the women’s tournament before 2026, when Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will jointly host the next men’s World Cup.

With assistance from Molly Geary.