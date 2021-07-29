USTA, Elevate Sports Ventures Join in US Open Sales Partnership

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and Elevate Sports Ventures have announced a strategic relationship to support premium sales and services for the 2021 U.S. Open, which is scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 12 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

The USTA, the national governing body for tennis in the U.S., owns and organizes the U.S. Open tournament. Elevate Sports Ventures, a sports and entertainment consulting firm, was formed as a partnership between the San Francisco 49ers and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment in 2018. Financial terms of each organization’s investment were not disclosed.

During this multi-year relationship, Elevate will deliver support in hospitality sales and services, providing insights and guidance in the areas of pricing, lead generation and consumer profile analysis. Elevate operates out of Silicon Valley, Calif., Philadelphia, Pa., Los Angeles, New York and London. Al Guido, the 49ers president, currently serves as chairman and CEO of Elevate Sports Ventures.

“The opportunity to showcase an award-winning event and work alongside Kirsten Corio’s team at the U.S. Tennis Association over the past 14 months has truly been an honor,” Guido said in a statement.

“Collaborating on Premium opportunities with a strategic eye for the 2021 tournament presented Elevate the opportunity to utilize our experience in sales optimization, customer segmentation, fan experience, pricing and programming, Premium Services and maximize our relationship with our partner Ticketmaster.”

Dan Rosenthal, a 15-year NFL, NBA and NHL veteran, will take the role of vice president of sales to support the project. Rosenthal’s previous experience comes from the New York Yankees, Madison Square Garden and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will also oversee Elevate’s ticket and premium sales and service team supporting the U.S. Open.

“This kind of relationship with an industry leader like Elevate is incredibly valuable for the USTA and U.S. Open,” Kirsten Corio, managing director for ticketing and digital strategy for the USTA, said in a statement. “The expertise and strategic analysis they’re able to bring to the table make them a tremendous asset for us as both sporting events and consumers continue to evolve.”