Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2022 U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 U.S. Open. The Serbian, ranked No. 6 in the world, is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and based on CDC guidelines, he cannot travel into the United States.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic tweeted on Thursday. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The CDC released updated COVID-19 guidance on Aug. 11, allowing for speculation that the rules about those traveling from outside the United States would also be relaxed. But as of Thursday morning, no further changes had been announced. Djokovic announced his decision to withdraw before the men’s draw on Thursday, which allows for a “lucky loser” to be included.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens,” Stacey Allaster, U.S. Open tournament director, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 U.S. Open.”

Djokovic hasn’t played since he won his 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon in July, when he beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets. In late May, Djokovic lost in the quarterfinals of the French Open to Rafael Nadal in four sets, and earlier this year, he attempted to play in the Australian Open with a vaccine exemption, but was deported from the country before the start of the slam.

The U.S. Open starts on Monday, with the women’s final set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 and the men’s final on Sept. 11.

