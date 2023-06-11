Djokovic Wins French Open for Record 23rd Slam Title

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win the French Open for the third time in his career. It marked his 23rd Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most ever among men.

The win was worth €2.3 million ($2.47 million) in prize money for the Serbian tennis ace and pushed his career tally to $169.8 million—$35 million ahead of Nadal.

Nadal sent a congratulatory note on Twitter after the match. “Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team,” he wrote.

In addition to the career Slam record, Djokovic became the first man to win all three majors at least three times. At 36, he is the oldest men’s singles champion at the event, which came with Tom Brady sitting in the player’s box next to Djokovic’s wife, Jelena.

Ruud, 24, has made the final in three of the last five Slams, including back-to-back years at the French Open, but hasn’t been able to secure a win.

Iga Switek won the women’s final on Saturday over Karolina Muchova. It is her third French Open win and the fourth Grand Slam title overall for the Polish star, who turned 22 last month. She is the youngest player to win four Slam events since Serena Williams did so in 2002, and she has won 10 tournaments over the past 16 months. Her $2.47 million paycheck pushes her career earnings to $19.3 million—23rd all time.

Djokovic saw his rank fall to No. 7 in the world last summer when he missed multiple big events in the U.S. and Australia because he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. But he has won seven of the 12 tournaments he’s played over the last 12 months. He will return to the No. 1 ranking next week, extending his own record at the top spot to 388 weeks—Roger Federer is second at 310 weeks while Steffi Graff is first among women at 377.

Even with Federer retired and Nadal recovering from a hip injury, Djokovic carried the torch in Paris for the Big Three, who have dominated the sport of tennis for two decades by racking up 65 Slam titles and $435 million in career prize money among them. By comparison, the rest of the ATP Tour field has won just 13 Grand Slam wins since Federer captured the 2004 Australian Open.

Djokovic’s win puts his career singles Slam total on par with Serena Williams for most across genders during the Open Era, which started in 1968. Margaret Court, who dominated women’s tennis during the 1960’s, holds the all-time record at 24; she won 64, including doubles.

It is potentially a historic week for Serbia’s two biggest sports stars. In addition to Djokovic, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is one win away from claiming the first NBA title in Denver Nuggets franchise history.

Djokovic ranked fifth last year in Sportico’s look at the world’s highest-paid tennis players. His $28.2 million earned included $20 million from endorsements, but his off-court earnings have fallen as Peugeot and UKG both ended lucrative “patch” sponsorships. In January, hydration brand Waterdrop announced Djokovic as an investor and ambassador. The deal included real estate one of Djokovics' sleeves, while Lacoste occupies the other.