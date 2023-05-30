Djokovic Up-and-Down, Nadal Out in French Open Slam-Record Chase

Novak Djokovic is chasing history at the 2023 French Open, looking to become the first men’s tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He’s currently deadlocked at 22 with Rafael Nadal, who’s won more French Open titles than anyone. And though Nadal has withdrawn from the tournament with a hip injury, win No. 23 won’t come easily for Djokovic.

Djokovic, the world No. 3, is in the same half of the draw as No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old defending U.S Open champion, which means they could meet in the semifinals. Djokovic is on track so far after he made quick work of his first-round opponent Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday in straight sets.

While Djokovic has two French Open titles, with his most recent coming in 2021, the clay surface has proven to be one of his weaker formats. But at least the 36-year-old won’t have to go through 14-time winner Nadal to secure a third title.

“I’m sure he would love to beat Rafa in the final and get his 23rd that way but it didn’t work like that,” GF Sports and Entertainment executive vice president of tennis operations Peter Lebedevs said in a phone interview. “It’s a great opportunity for Novak without the greatest clay court player in the field. … He’ll take it any way he can get it.”

But the biggest hurdle for Djokovic in Paris arguably isn’t Alcaraz or red-hot Russian contender Daniil Medvedev; it’s the silent battle with himself. Since winning the Australian Open in January—Slam win No. 22—Djokovic has experienced uncharacteristic early exits in his last few tournament appearances, losing in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and falling in the round of 16 in the Monte Carlo Masters. And he could not compete in Indian Wells and Miami because he is unvaccinated for COVID-19. Additionally, he’s been plagued by an elbow injury suffered in Monte Carlo.

“He’s thought of as a machine, but he’s not a machine,” Hall of Fame tennis historian Steve Fink said in a phone interview. “His emotions run high and low, and he’ll be the first to admit that.”

Djokovic’s French Open success hinges on his ability to get into a rhythm and overcoming the mental and physical ailments that have bothered him.

“He’s not going in distraught, like he has no chance, but he’s going in feeling like he has to take things up a couple notches here,” Fink said.

For Djokovic, the $2.4 million winner’s prize would be a drop in the bucket for the star who has $575 million in career earnings. More important, a win would be ideal for partners like Lacoste, which is a longtime sponsor of the tournament. Djokovic has been with the Crocodile brand since 2017, and he signed an extension through 2025 after winning his last French in 2021.

On one hand, there’s no reason for Djokovic to sweat the record at the beginning of the summer, with Wimbledon beginning later this month and the U.S. Open starting in August. At the same time, he’d be wise to pounce on this opportunity and take advantage of the moment, with Nadal’s absence creating a clear path.

“It would be a nice irony,” Fink said, “pulling ahead of Rafa in the race, probably for good, on the court that made him famous.”