Wimbledon Sponsors Get Into the Game, Little by Little 

Wimbledon’s many traditions have set it apart, from the strawberries and cream to the royals, the rain and sponsor scarcity, although this last one is fading away.

“In years past, it was made nigh on impossible for sponsors to get on-screen brand exposure at Wimbledon, but the tides appear to be changing,” said Dan Gaunt, general manager of Turnstile, a London-based sponsorship consultant. “With partners stumping up £20 million per year, as Barclays is reported to be, it is hard to deny them screen time.”

Gaunt speaks in pounds, so his £20 million equates to $26 million, for which Barclays has become Wimbledon’s banking partner. This title is bestowed with the right to stamp its name on all 18 umpires’ chairs, as tournament partner Slazenger AB did for many decades.

Like Slazenger, Rolex is another long-time partner, which is what earned those two elevated on-screen status. In recent years, though, other companies have crept into the picture, including Evian and Oppo.

This year, Evian introduced on-court water fountains beneath the umpires’ chairs on courts 2 through 18, where players could refill bottles during matches. The bottled water company also provided reusable bottles for players, increasing its visibility a touch more.

Smartphone maker Oppo signed on as a partner in 2019, which came with the chance to present the Oppo Breakthrough Inspiration Award. Giving out the honor has provided visibility to the Chinese brand during the tournament every year since.

IBM, the event’s official information technology partner since 1990, continues to share match and player data and has its displays on the All England Lawn and Tennis Club’s grounds and during broadcasts. Jaguar Land Rover is chauffeuring players and VIPs to and from this year’s tournament with its all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, a new car that has also been displayed next to court No. 1 throughout the tournament.

While lacking on-screen visibility, other Wimbledon partners have taken up root on the grounds. The official champagne is Lanson 1760 while the official coffee is Lavazza (since 2011). Pimm’s, an official tournament partner since 2017 is also available. Ralph Lauren continues to be the official outfitter (since 2006), Vodafone the official connectivity partner (since 2022) and Babolat the official stringer, tennis racket, shoe and sports bag partner (since 2022).

Out of Wimbledon’s 14 sponsors, Slazenger AB, Rolex, IBM, Barclays, Evian and Oppo enjoyed on-screen visibility during this year’s tournament. Wimbledon, Barclays, Evian and Oppo did not respond Sportico’s request for comment.

Gaunt, wondering where it is all headed, asks: “Is the strategy to sneak another one each year?”