Membership FAQ
1. What is Sportico.com – Membership includes?
Sportico.com – Business of Sports will provide the subscriber with unlimited access to all digital content available on the sportico.com This will include in-depth articles covering the business of sports. Sportico.com represents the intersections of sports and finance.
2. What does Sportico Digital Subscription offer to subscribers?
A Sportico Digital Subscription provides the subscriber with unlimited access to all digital content available on the sportico.com site, including Premium Content such as podcast, newsletters, pop culture.
3. How can I subscribe to Sportico Digital? What is the subscription rate?
For a new subscription and subscription rate, please visit: https://www.sportico.com/subscribe or call toll free at 866-602-0745 (U.S. and Canada) or 332-334-3963 (International).
4. How do I contact customer service about Sportico Digital product?
You can reach customer service by email: customerservice@sportico.com or call toll free at 866-602-0745 (U.S. and Canada) or 332-334-3963 (International).
5. Who do I contact if I have technical problems?
If you are having technical problems, please contact customer service by email at customerservice@sportico.com or call toll free at 866-602-0745 (U.S. and Canada) or 332-334-3963 (International).
6. How do I contact Sportico editorial team?
Sportico Media, LLC.
11175 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
- We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of Sportico to improve your site experience, please let us know by contacting: accessibility@pmc.com.
- To submit a letter to the editor regarding something you read in Sportico magazine, contact editor@sportico.com.
- To reach the editors of Sportico regarding a story idea, correction or news tip, contact editor@sportico.com.
- For permission to reprint ANY Sportico content (covers, images, stories) contact permissions@sportico.com
7. Who do I contact for advertising?
Please refer to the Sportico brand sales site at: https://www.sportico.com/advertise/