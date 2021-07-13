Membership FAQ

1. What is Sportico.com – Membership includes?

Sportico.com – Business of Sports will provide the subscriber with unlimited access to all digital content available on the sportico.com This will include in-depth articles covering the business of sports. Sportico.com represents the intersections of sports and finance.

2. What does Sportico Digital Subscription offer to subscribers?

A Sportico Digital Subscription provides the subscriber with unlimited access to all digital content available on the sportico.com site, including Premium Content such as podcast, newsletters, pop culture.

3. How can I subscribe to Sportico Digital? What is the subscription rate?

For a new subscription and subscription rate, please visit: https://www.sportico.com/subscribe or call toll free at 866-602-0745 (U.S. and Canada) or 332-334-3963 (International).

4. How do I contact customer service about Sportico Digital product?

You can reach customer service by email: customerservice@sportico.com or call toll free at 866-602-0745 (U.S. and Canada) or 332-334-3963 (International).

5. Who do I contact if I have technical problems?

If you are having technical problems, please contact customer service by email at customerservice@sportico.com or call toll free at 866-602-0745 (U.S. and Canada) or 332-334-3963 (International).

6. How do I contact Sportico editorial team?

Sportico Media, LLC.

11175 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of Sportico to improve your site experience, please let us know by contacting: accessibility@pmc.com.

To submit a letter to the editor regarding something you read in Sportico magazine, contact editor@sportico.com.

To reach the editors of Sportico regarding a story idea, correction or news tip, contact editor@sportico.com.

For permission to reprint ANY Sportico content (covers, images, stories) contact permissions@sportico.com

7. Who do I contact for advertising?

Please refer to the Sportico brand sales site at: https://www.sportico.com/advertise/