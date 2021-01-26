Buchwald Expands Into Sports With CSE Agency Acquisition

The Buchwald talent agency is expanding into the sports realm with the acquisition of CSE, Sportico sister publication Variety reports.

The goal is to blend Buchwald’s strength in TV news, broadcast hosts and sportscasters with CSE’s client base of athletes, executives and coaches to expand the enlarged agency’s reach.

“By merging our reputable entertainment client initiatives with CSE’s respected athletes, coaches and journalists, we will create multi-faceted brands and greater creative opportunities for our clients,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement.

CSE was founded in 1986 by Lonnie Cooper. The agency has offices in Atlanta, Miami, New York, Orlando, Fla., and Richmond, Va.

“This exciting partnership affords our elite sports, news and entertainment talent even greater resources in developing original content,” said Danny Martoe, president of CSE. “In a time where there is an insatiable desire for new documentaries, unscripted shows and podcasts, together we’ll increase the efficiency to deliver top-shelf names to new ideas will change the marketplace.”

CSE’s roster includes soccer star Hope Solo, former Atlanta Braves’ star pitcher John Smoltz, Turner Sports and CBS Sports sportscaster Ernie Johnson Jr., former basketball player and CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg, Atlanta Hawks head basketball coach Lloyd Pierce and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

Buchwald is the latest media-focused agency to expand into sports. ICM Partners in October acquired Stellar Group. Endeavor, parent company of WME, has greatly expanded its sports operations over the past decade. Most recently, Endeavor took a stake in BDA Sports Management in December. And in 2019 UTA made a strategic investment in Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group.