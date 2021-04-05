Octagon Names John Shea CEO as Dudley Steps Back From Day-to-Day

Rick Dudley, chairman and CEO of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network (OSEN), is stepping back from his role as chief executive after 18 years at the helm. John Shea, formerly the global president of Octagon marketing and events, will take over the day-to-day operations as OSEN’s CEO effective immediately, the company announced.

In a release, Dudley said he was “confident in passing the CEO baton to one of the most trusted, talented and creative executives in the industry” in Shea, and had “no doubt he will only continue to take OSEN to new heights.”

Octagon founder and president Phil de Picciotto will co-manage the agency with Shea, in addition to his roles atop Octagon’s talent and property representation, event management and financial wealth management businesses.

Dudley will remain on as a strategic advisor and chairman of OSEN, a six-agency network that specialize in sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing and public relations for brands, athletes and celebrities. OSEN has more than 1,200 employees in 22 countries and represents more than 1,000 athletes, actors, musicians, producers, directors and content creators, as well as nearly 100 major brands.

Prior to joining Octagon in 2003, Dudley spent time at the NBA, NFL and NHL. The 67-year-old industry veteran will continue to provide “strategic direction and support” to OSEN’s executive committee in his reduced role.

Shea, Dudley and de Picciotto will all report to Andy Polansky, chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA, OSEN’s parent company.

“John has worked in partnership with Rick for more than two decades, and his contributions have been a driving force behind the growth and success of Octagon,” Polansky said. “With an executive management group and global workforce that are unparalleled in the sports and entertainment industry, OSEN is very well-positioned for the future.”

Shea has been with Octagon since 1994. His roles within the agency have encompassed Octagon’s U.S. and international marketing efforts and relationships with sports properties across the globe, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, LPGA, Premier League, UEFA, MLS, NWSL, FIFA, USOPC and IOC. Shea has also supported Octagon’s partnerships with brands including AB InBev, Allstate, BMW, Coca-Cola, Delta and others.

“I’m honored and incredibly excited to be given the opportunity by Andy and Rick to take on this new role and lead our remarkable organization,” Shea said. “Rick’s insight and reputation are why OSEN has been the benchmark of excellence across the industry throughout our history.”