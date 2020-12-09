DeMarcus Ware Calls His Fitness App a ‘New Legacy for Myself’

DeMarcus Ware wants you to know his new fitness app, Driven To Win, isn’t the result of some cash grab or sponsorship deal.

“I’m not just a name slapped on this,” the Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler said, with the passionate enthusiasm you’d expect from a certified personal trainer. “I’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years building this thing.”

Driven To Win launches Wednesday, offering personalized workout regimens and hundreds of instructional videos, plus more exercises modeled in 3D to go with augmented reality capabilities. Ware said the venture is a 50/50 investment with Dallas-based developer Calvin Carter. Eastedge Studios helped with the AR components, and Apple provided support as well, helping Ware integrate Apple Watch data into the app’s “smart rest” function. Driven To Win costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 annually.

Users will be able to see themselves perform exercises alongside Ware (or trainer Angela Daniel), with other content coming from NFL pros Von Miller and Leighton Vander Esch, including video guidance designed specifically for amateur players.

“The tech meeting the content, that’s what makes this different,” Ware said.

More athlete-driven content is on the way, he added. Having made a deal with the NFLPA, Ware is now eyeing potential contributions from the worlds of baseball, basketball, track and beyond. Nearly three years of work on the app isn’t ending now.

“My legacy was left on the field, and it’s made a big impact,” said the former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star, who retired in 2016. “I want that platform to push this new legacy for myself, to now being able to motivate the masses.”