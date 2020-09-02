Marshawn Lynch Inks Content Partnership with SportsBettingDime.com

Former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch and SportsBettingDime.com have announced a content partnership that will have the Super Bowl champion producing social media videos for the site. As the first collaboration for Lynch’s video production company, Beastmode Productions LLC, the campaign will appear on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms throughout the NFL season and include contests and giveaways as well.

SportsBettingDime, a free website that serves as a gateway to the online sports betting world, offers users everything from reviews of legal sportsbooks, betting strategy guides and even data-driven tools to help place bets. The site makes most of its money through affiliate fees, commissions collected from betting operators like FanDuel or DraftKings which pay a commission for new referred users. Although the site plans to venture into advertising in the future, it is currently focusing more on its product and content.

The partnership with Lynch helps in that regard. Beastmode Productions has produced everything from commercials to feature films, and has allowed Lynch to show his comical side while also displaying the hardships he faced while growing up in Oakland, CA.

After hearing a SportsBettingDime editor give an in-depth explanation as to what the site does, Lynch agreed to the deal. “I’m hella excited to tap into the sports betting world with SportsBettingDime.com. These cats got crazy knowledge and are a dope team. That’s making major moves in sports betting. I’m appreciative that they’ve asked yo’boy to help launch this new campaign,” Lynch said.

Before inking the deal with Lynch, SportsBettingDime had been in pursuit of someone who could help the site reach new audiences eager to learn more about sports betting.

“We have this really good product, but we needed a bigger brand play … and Marshawn is such a perfect fit,” said Austin Nunn, director of marketing for SportsBettingDime.com. “When Marshawn Lynch does something or says something, you watch it, so this is someone who is kind of a dream to have content-wise because everything he releases is fun. It delivers, and it’s his unique personality.”