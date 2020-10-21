Tom Brady’s Business Empire Expands With IMG, Fanatics Partnerships

Tom Brady, now settled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has inked a pair of deals that will expand both his health and wellness brand, and the array of autographs and collectibles available to fans.

The 43-year-old quarterback announced both partnerships Wednesday morning. The first is a licensing and brand collaboration deal with IMG that will help grow TB12, the lifestyle brand Brady launched with business partner Alex Guerrero. The second will give Fanatics exclusive rights to sell his autographs, collectibles and memorabilia.

“Quite simply, Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes the sports world has ever seen,” Fanatics Executive Vice President Victor Shaffer said in a statement. “His worldwide popularity has skyrocketed throughout the years, and he has built an incredibly loyal fan base that is now expanding in his latest move to Tampa Bay. We look forward to creating an amazing shopping experience for his fans, including the widest assortment of his officially licensed items ever offered.”

At 43, Brady remains one of the most popular players in the league—the six-time Super Bowl champion is the top selling player for all NFL merchandise since the start of the season, according to Fanatics. The Buccaneers, who made a splash in the offseason by signing Brady and former teammate Rob Gronkowski, are currently 4-2, in first place in the NFC South.

Under the IMG deal, the global sports and talent management company will help Brady and Guerrero, who has studied Chinese medicine, grow TB12’s presence in retail and ecommerce. That includes a focus on the digital and experiential channels that may bring TB12 to more people.

TB12 is currently combining virtual and in-person training at its performance centers in Boston, Foxboro and Tampa. The company aims to help clients prevent injuries, recover from injuries and perform at their peak by focusing on hydration, nutrition, functional strength, conditioning and more. Brady, who has written a book on his training philosophies, has a strict diet of avoiding sugars, some fats and certain vegetables. The quarterback is also unconventional with weight training, preferring resistance bands over weights.

“Our mission at TB12 is to empower people to live pain-free and perform their best,” said John Burns, CEO of TB12. “Together with IMG, we will further democratize the principles that Tom and Alex have perfected over the years and share them with new audiences to become the world’s most trusted authority on health and wellness.”

The Fanatics deal will create an expanded collection of Brady memorabilia associated with the Buccaneers, the team Brady joined last offseason after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. It will also bolster Fanatics Authentic, the rapidly-growing memorabilia arm of Fanatics. The world’s largest online seller of licensed sports apparel, the company has broadened its reach into memorabilia in recent years. Its exclusive Fanatics Authentic athletes include Zion Williamson, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Judge.

The timing is also perfect for both sides. The pandemic has produced a rush of new interest in sports collectibles, including trading cards and autographs.