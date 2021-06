In one of the final matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 group stage, Portugal and France square off on Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST in a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, which Portugal won 1-0 in extra time. The two soccer heavyweights are battling with Germany and Hungary to emerge from Group F, dubbed the “Group of Death,” and qualify for the knockout round. France is the odds-on favorite in the quadrennial event.

The matchup features two of the most famous athletes on the planet in Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé, the once and potentially future king of the world’s most popular sport. The 36-year-old Ronaldo has racked up nearly 800 career goals, while 22-year-old Mbappé was the top goal-scorer in France’s Ligue 1 in each of the past three seasons.

The contracts for both stars expire in 2022, and their future status will dominate the summer transfer window, which runs from July 1 through Aug. 31 in Europe’s top soccer leagues—the Premier League window is an exception and opened two weeks ago. Both have been coy about potential next destinations while the rumor mills churn.

Mbappé illustrated his feelings about Ronaldo in an October 2020 Instagram post. The image has the French striker eyeing Ronaldo on the field and the caption: “Idol” along with crown and goat emojis. Ronaldo has called Mbappé the “future and the present” of football, according to Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

Here is the breakdown of Ronaldo and Mbappé by the numbers:

3: Ronaldo’s rank in Sportico’s list of the world’s highest-paid athletes with $120 million, including $50 million off the pitch from sponsors. He trailed only Conor McGregor ($208 million) and Lionel Messi ($126 million).

5: Ballon d’Or wins for Ronaldo, one behind Messi for the most all-time. Mbappé is one of the favorites in 2021 for the award given annually to the best footballer in the world.

16: Age when Mbappé made his Ligue 1 debut for Monaco in 2015, breaking through the following season with 15 goals.

19: The comparisons to legends started early in Mbappé’s career. He was only the second teenager, after Pelé, to score a goal in a World Cup final, which he did during France’s 2018 title run.

33: Mbappé’s rank among the top-earning athletes for the 12 months ending May 31, with $40.1 million. His current endorsement partners include Nike, Hublot, Bulk Homme and EA Sports.

101: Goals Ronaldo has scored for Juventus to date, becoming the first player to score 100 goals for three different clubs (Manchester United and Real Madrid are the others) and his national team. Ronaldo is also the first player to win scoring titles in top-flight soccer leagues in England, Spain and Italy. And his three goals thus far in this competition have made him the leading scorer in Euro tournament history with 12.

$20 million: Estimated annual value of Ronaldo’s contract with Nike.

$21.6 million: Ronaldo was sentenced to probation and fined more than $20 million in 2019 for tax evasion.

$29 million: Estimated playing salary and bonus for the 2020-21 season for Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain.

36.2 million: Social interactions last month on Mbappé’s Instagram account, fourth highest among athletes behind only Ronaldo, Neymar and Messi, according to social media analytics firm Hookit.

$70 million: Playing salary and bonus for Ronaldo during the 2020-21 season from Juventus.

$75 million: Media value Ronaldo generated for sponsors last year because of his massive social following, with Nike being the biggest beneficiary. He is on track for $100 million in 2021, per Hookit.

$215 million: Paris Saint-Germain spent €180 million, or $215 million, for Mbappé in 2017. It is the second most expensive transfer fee in soccer history, behind his PSG teammate Neymar.

303 million: The Instagram follower count for Ronaldo is the highest of any person or entity on the social media platform.