Cubs’ Happ Invests in Jomboy Podcast as Baseball Duties Resume

As Major League Baseball slowly releases its grip on media restrictions, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has partnered with and invested in Jomboy Media. Happ’s The Compound podcast is the latest addition of Jomboy’s growing podcast catalog.

“I invested personally because I really believe that Jomboy Media is the future of the way that baseball should be and will be consumed,” Happ said in an interview. “I think that fans really enjoy being able to both watch what’s happening on the field and also have like-minded individuals react pretty honestly about what’s happening.”

Happ would not disclose exactly how much he invested into Jomboy. The podcast pairs Happ with a former teammate, Detroit Tigers infielder Zack Short, alongside Dakota Mekkes, a member of the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. The Compound launched in March last year shortly after the pandemic began to shut down sports leagues worldwide.

“If we didn’t get shut down last year I don’t know if I would’ve taken the time to dive into a podcast,” Happ said. “It made a lot of sense when we were shut down, and there was no content being consumed, that we could create something and fit in a space where people were begging for Cubs and baseball content.”

Conversations with Jomboy founder Jimmy O’Brien began within two months of The Compound airing. And while there was mutual interest, Happ didn’t want to commit his content to a platform until the podcast’s listening base had grown. He was also interested to see which outlet would give him the best package in terms of outreach, marketing and listeners. After shopping The Compound around, Happ felt that Jomboy checked all the boxes. The Cubs’ outfielder says his show currently averages 7,000 listeners per week.

Even with The Compound’s growth, all three co-hosts are still playing professional baseball. And with 162 games on the 2021 MLB schedule, this leaves very little time to record and edit the podcast. Happ said Jomboy will now assist in the production.

“Media is something that I’ve enjoyed. I’ve enjoyed doing our own podcast and going on different programs. With Marquee Sports Network here in Chicago there’s definitely a lot of opportunity,” Happ said of his future in media. “As of right now my day job is pretty great. I’m pretty lucky for what I get to do every day. We are baseball players first, and if the podcast doesn’t get out on time, it doesn’t get out on time. We’ll joke about it, and then we’ll get it out.”