From Michael Jordan’s Estate to Shaq’s Mansion: 9 Athlete-Owned Homes That You Can Buy Right Now

MJ mansion
Michael Jordan's Highland Park estate has been on the market on and off for nearly a decade. JS Eckert

Yes, even world-class athletes sometimes struggle to sell their homes. That’s not to say their residences aren’t suitably spectacular. On top of ample square footage and a long list of amenities, some also include indoor basketball courts for shooting hoops or gyms for getting a quick workout in before a big game. Many players still continue to snap up glossy new residences despite their already expansive property portfolio, like David Beckham, whose purchase of a Miami penthouse in a Zaha Hadid-designed tower was one of the biggest real estate headlines of last year. But what athlete-owned homes can you buy right now? Quite a few, as it turns out. Some have been sitting on the market for nearly a decade. Here’s Robb Report‘s buyer’s guide to nine of these digs that, well, really knock it out of the park.

