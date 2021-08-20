Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Stake in Milwaukee Brewers

The two-time MVP is the first new individual investor added to the ownership group since Mark Attanasio purchased the Brewers in 2005 for $223 million.

One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo added another line to his resume: MLB owner. The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday that the Greek Freak is purchasing a minority stake in the baseball team.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” principal owner Mark Attanasio said while announcing the news. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

The two-time MVP is the first new individual investor added to the ownership group since Attanasio purchased the Brewers in 2005 for $223 million. Sportico valued the Brewers at $1.37 billion in April, 27th among MLB clubs. The team has an 8.5-game lead in the race for the National League Central title, which would mean a fourth straight playoff berth. No financial terms of Antetokounmpo’s investment were released.

Antetokounmpo is the latest MVP to invest in his local team. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought a small stake in the Bucks in 2018, while Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes invested in the Royals last year, weeks after signing a $503 million contract.

“This city has embraced me,” said Antetokounmpo at a Friday afternoon press conference. “I love giving them joy; I love winning championships, and I hope I can do it again so I can see more people happy at the same time in this city, because sometimes the snow can make you a little grumpy.”

Giannis grew up in Athens as the son of Nigerian immigrants and helped support his family by hawking sunglasses and watches on the street. He didn’t start playing basketball seriously until he was 13, but was drafted by the Bucks in 2013 based on potential. His rags to riches story was so good that Disney is producing a Blindside-like biopic on the five-time All-Star, who earned $49 million in salary and endorsements last season and ranked No. 17 among the world’s highest-paid athletes across all sports.

Next season, he kicks off a five-year, $228 million deal with the Bucks that is the largest contract in NBA history. His deep endorsement roster includes Nike, JBL, 2K Sports, T-Mobile, Aegean Airlines, Budweiser and Ready Nutrition.