Malcolm Jenkins Joins Blockchain Craze With Meek Mill-Inspired NFT

There’s no telling how long the craze surrounding NFTs will last, but three-time Pro Bowler Malcolm Jenkins isn’t letting the moment pass.

The New Orleans Saints safety is releasing three non-fungible tokens, available beginning Thursday on Crypto.com. The recent explosion of the NFT market has opened a new revenue stream for pro athletes who typically earn collectibles money through autograph signings and memorabilia sales.

These deals are usually facilitated through auction houses or memorabilia companies.

“This is an opportunity to really jump over that step and go directly to the fan,” Jenkins, a member of the NFLPA Executive Committee Board, told Sportico. “From a business standpoint, being able to take control over your own likeness is something that was really intriguing.”

Ahead of the Saints’ trip to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jenkins is dropping two NFTs that commemorate his six-year tenure in the city of Brotherly Love. The two-time Super Bowl champ gives a nod to Philly rapper Meek Mill with his “Dream Chaser” NFT, which highlights the Eagles’ 2018 title season. His “Forever Champs” token represents Jenkins’ ongoing rivalry with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and is comparable to a pack of trading cards, on sale for about $30.

The final NFT, which is called “Heavy,” is inspired by Jenkins’ social justice work, and he says a portion of the sales of this collectible will be donated to his foundation. “Heavy” and “Dream Chaser” will be 1-of-1s and will be sold via auction.

Jenkins, who recently bought a stake in the English Premier League’s Burnley F.C., says he was influenced by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski. Mahomes sold $3.7 million in NFTs in 30 minutes, while a Gronkowski-themed NFT collection sold for $1.6 million in March.

The NFT market, of course, remains unpredictable, with many sectors recently seeing sharp declines in overall sales volume from earlier this year. Jenkins plans to release more NFT collections in the future, despite the volatile market, while partnering with some of his favorite artists in the process.

“This is an opportunity for athletes to really take hold over… their own art pieces and not only create value for them but for the fans as well,” Jenkins added. “And take home the majority of that equity, and that, to me, is everything.”