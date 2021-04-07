Manning Brothers Dive Into NFTs Together With Upcoming Release

As cryptocollectibles were taking off earlier this year, Peyton Manning wanted to learn more. So he texted Eli. “Hey, do you know anything about these, these NFTs?”. In response, Eli picked up the phone. It would be easier to explain that way.

In a Zoom interview Tuesday, Eli recounted the moment he began educating his older brother. Now, over a month later, the pair is set to add their own collection to the growing marketplace. They brought in artists JK5 and Micah Johnson to create eight pieces of digital art. The works commemorate Peyton’s “Omaha” catchphrase, Eli’s helmet catch completion, their charitable work, their father Archie, and more. “I think it’s really about telling your story through art,” Eli said. “The fun part was actually creating the pieces, creating the art, and now hopefully other people get to enjoy it as well.”

MakersPlace will sell the NFTs starting on April 16, some in an open edition format which will be available for 15 minutes, and others as one-of-one auctions. Certain collectors will also have a chance to receive physical artwork, signed memorabilia, and virtual meet-and-greets with the Super Bowl champion QBs.

Last month, Eli joined the SPAC craze, and he said he’s been reading about the recent boom in sports cards as well. “The whole alternative assets world is being brought back up and getting popular again,” he said. “It’s funny how all of a sudden, you’re like, Mom, where’ s my 1986 Topps baseball set? I think I’ve got some good cards in there.”

Eli compared the digital items to those pieces of cardbard. “It’s a way to collect things but a little easier to trade it, and to move it around or to sell it or to showcase it,” he said, “rather than your card sitting in front of you.”

It’s clear he’s getting used to explaining this whole NFT phenomenon.