The world’s best-paid athletes had a banner year, despite the coronavirus. The top 100 include athletes from 10 sports, 23 countries and $4.2 billion in total income, including $2.9 billion in salary and prize money, as well as $1.3 billion off the field or court from endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and appearances over the last 12 months, based on Sportico estimates.

Tennis ace Naomi Osaka scored a female athlete record $55.1 million in total earnings, including $50 million in endorsements, as her marketing prowess skyrocketed, but Osaka and Serena Williams are the only women to crack the top 100.