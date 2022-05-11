Variety
The top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world include players from 10 sports and 24 countries. They earned $4.46 billion in total income, including $3.24 billion in salary and prize money, as well as $1.23 billion off the field or court from endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and appearances over the last 12 months, based on Sportico estimates.
More From Our Brands
Rolling Stone
Trump’s Endorsement Power Takes a Hit as ‘Good Man’ Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Eight Women Loses Nebraska Primary
ArtNews
Christie’s Evening Sale Sets Records Even As It Nets ‘Lackluster’ $103 M. Total
BGR
Doctor Strange 2 created a big problem with Wanda, but it’s not what you think
Deadline