Rams Star Aaron Donald Buys Sprawling Hidden Hills Compound

Now that Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has sold his swanky Oaks of Calabasas mansion—reaping a whopping $1.5 million more than he paid for the place almost four years ago, back in 2018—the Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle has picked up a modern farmhouse-style spread in the ritzy Hidden Hills gated community, Dirt reports, just minutes from the homes of fellow teammate Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.

First listed for $21.5 million and then reduced to a smidge under $20 million, records show the place went to the 30-year-old Pittsburgh native and his wife Erica for a discounted $17.1 million. The seller was insurance magnate Donald Lockton, who paid $15 million for the property back in May 2019.

Originally constructed in 1983, the English Country-style structure that once stood on the site has been “superbly rebuilt into a unique showcase of quality and true luxury living,” per the listing. The current iteration features eight bedrooms and nine baths sprawled across nearly 12,000 square feet of bespoke interiors boasting glitzy amenities, including a game room, plush movie theater, and mirrored gym sporting a steam shower and sauna.

Donald’s newly acquired residence is tucked away on a flat 1.8-acre parcel, at the end of a gated driveway that passes through a four-car garage before emptying out at an expansive cobblestone motorcourt. From there, a wide olive tree-lined walkway leads up to the glassy front door, which opens into a striking double-height foyer and open-concept living space laden throughout with blonde hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, designer light fixtures and sliding glass doors providing seamless indoor-outdoor environs.

Main-level highlights include a spacious living room anchored by a fireplace, plus a private office/study with its own entrance and formal dining room adorned with a duo of wine displays. A cozy fireside family room connects to a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with top-tier stainless appliances, a large eat-in island and an accompanying breakfast nook.

Upstairs, the plush master suite rests under a vaulted wood-paneled ceiling, and comes complete with a fireplace, balcony and showroom-style closet. A luxe stone bath is equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and huge glass-encased shower.

Outdoors, the resort-like grounds host an infinity-edge pool and spa with a lighted waterfall and sundeck, as well as a sports court, decked-out barbecue pavilion, and numerous al fresco entertaining areas nestled alongside fire-pits and fountains. There’s also a four-stall barn with turnout, big one-bedroom guesthouse and finished space atop the garage.

Since Donald was drafted by the Rams in 2014, he’s achieved 98 career sacks, eight Pro Bowl nods, seven first-team All-Pro honors and three Defensive Player of the Year awards; he’s also destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s negotiating a contract extension with the Rams that would pump up his $22.5 million-per-year salary.

Sandro Dazzan and Cooper Mount of The Agency served as the listing agents; the buyer was repped by Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One.