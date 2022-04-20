Russell Wilson, Ciara Toss $25 Million at Denver-Area Mansion

It’s good to be Russell Wilson.

After he was traded during the offseason from the Seattle Seahawks, where he passed the pigskin for 10 successful seasons and once earned enough to be ranked as the highest paid player in the NFL, to the Denver Broncos, where he’s set to rake in $24 million this year, the star quarterback and his R&B singer/philanthropist wife Ciara set their money-is-no-object real estate sites on the affluent suburb of Englewood, Colo., where local reports reveal they’ve settled on a sumptuous $25 million estate in the ritzy Cherry Hills Village area, according to Dirt.

Though the house was on the market in 2018 and 2019, first at $18 million and later at $16.5 million, the supersized deal went down off market, according to the Denver Post. Transaction records have yet to hit the internet, so it’s not known exactly what was paid for the nearly 5.5-acre spread, but the sale is expected to set a record for the most paid for a residential property in the Denver area, blowing away the previous one set in 2020 when a penthouse atop downtown’s Four Seasons Hotel was sold for $16 million.

Tax records and other documents do, however, reveal the seller as an LLC controlled by billionaire Gary Magness, a businessman, investor, and occasional film producer whose handful of credits include the acclaimed 2009 film “Precious.” (Magness came to a considerable amount of his fortune the old-fashioned way, he inherited it from his cable TV pioneer father Bob Magness.) Magness acquired the property in 2012 for $7.5 million, and rebuilt the house from the ground up. Marketing materials from the time the property was last on the open market show the European-inspired faux-timbered stone and stucco mansion sits down a long drive that swoops across the estate’s manicured grounds.

While Wilson and Ciara’s new digs in Colorado cost them far less than the $36 million they’re asking for their deluxe Seattle-area home, they are almost doubling their living space, going from about 11,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, to more than 20,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a handful of powder rooms. An apartment for guests or staff atop a detached garage adds another bedroom and bath.

Other highlights of the three-story home include half a dozen fireplaces, a double-height foyer dominated by a floating circular staircase, and numerous entertaining spaces, including a paneled formal dining room and a lacquered library. Guest bedrooms are all en suite, while the principal suite encompasses two lavish baths, along with two boutique-style dressing rooms and two studies. The mansion’s many recreation and leisure options include an indoor swimming pool and spa, a state-of-the art screening room, and a yoga studio/gym that overlooks an indoor basketball court.

With stunning views of the Front Range, the Rocky Mountain estate’s groomed gardens offer a serene pond and waterfall, an outdoor fireplace set in the center of a circle of trees, and a large dining terrace alongside a great sweep of lawn large enough that Wilson could probably add his own private football field if he wanted.

Cherry Hills Village is certainly no stranger to sports star residents connected to the Broncos franchise. Peyton Manning and John Elway have both called the tiny community home. And until last year, when it was sold for $15.7 million, former Bronco’s head coach Mike Shanahan owned a 32,000-square-foot mansion just two doors down from Wilson and Ciara’s new home.