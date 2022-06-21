David Beckham’s Studio 99 Backs Premier League Billionaire Series

David Beckham’s Studio 99 is producing a series on the rise of football’s Premier League billionaires for Paramount+ as the streamer unveils a five-strong U.K. factual slate that includes shows on luxury yachts, the Loch Ness monster, Simple Minds and strippers in Las Vegas, Deadline reports.

The Premiership: Rise of the Billionaires (working title) is being co-produced by All3Media-backed The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe producer Story Films and will tell the coming-of-age story of one of the world’s most expensive and lucrative sporting leagues, placing its stars center stage. The four-parter will focus on the 2000-2010 era, when the likes of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who was recently forced to sell Chelsea, took the league by storm, transforming its wealth.

Beckham’s Studio 99 is also making Disney+ docuseries Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty.

Paramount+ will launch in the U.K. and Ireland tomorrow, with several other series on the radar.

Hot Yachts from Curve Media, which Deadline recently revealed is exploring sale options, spotlights the luxury yacht world of South Florida, where an elite group of super-competitive, party-loving yacht brokers ruthlessly compete to sell everything from $1 million motor launches to $100 million super yachts.

Meanwhile, Two Rivers Media’s MONSTER: The Mystery of Loch Ness charts the search for the prehistoric monster in the deep black Scottish waters, and Simple Minds: Once Upon a Time (working title) is a one-off documentary examining one of Scotland’s greatest bands, which started as a musical duo comprised of two young kids from Glasgow, Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill.

Rounding out the five-strong slate is Firecracker Scotland’s Strip, in which the aspirational world of Vegas strippers will be explored in depth.

“Our mission is to make Paramount+ the leading destination for unmissable television in collaboration with the U.K.’s storytelling talent,” said Ben Frow, Paramount UK’s chief content officer. “These new commissions will join an abundance of original content on the service, as well as the pick of Paramount’s vast catalogue to create a compelling offering for viewers in the U.K. and Ireland.”