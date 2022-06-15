Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion for $5 Million

Back in 2005, when he was in the fourth grade, Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly “Tsunami Papi” Oubre Jr. was forced to leave his birthplace of New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina, relocating first to Texas and then Nevada to finish out his senior year of high school.

Now, in the second year of a two-year, $24.6-million contract with the Hornets, the sharp-shooting forward is moving because he wants to and has the necessary cash in hand to do so, this time to a stylish West Coast outpost in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Dirt. Oubre, 26, has splashed out exactly $5 million in an off-market deal for his swanky new home. Custom-built by AXE Construction in 2019, the contemporary digs were famously leased out by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her family for $35,000 per month back in summer 2020, and last listed on the open market for a speck under $5.5 million.

Tucked away on nearly half an acre of land, on a woodsy hillside parcel secured by double gates, the striking stucco, glass and steel structure features four bedrooms and six baths spread across 5,500 square feet of open-concept living space on two levels, complete with wide-plank hardwood floors, designer light fixtures and automatic floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket sliding doors throughout.

A glassy front door leads into a soaring entry foyer displaying an indoor garden and floating staircase. From there, a voluminous great room boasts a living room adorned with a linear fireplace and wet bar, and a fireside dining area adjoins a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen displaying an eat-in island, high-end Miele appliances, a fancy wine display and walk-in pantry.

Also on the lower level is a guest bedroom with bath that currently serves as an office; and three more en-suite bedrooms can be found upstairs. Most notably is a sun-drenched master retreat holding a seating area, fireplace, walk-in closet with dressing area and not one but two balconies, plus a luxe marble bath hosting dual vanities, a large rainfall shower and freestanding soaking tub.

As for the private resort-like backyard, expect to find a pool and spa flanked by a waterfall feature, as well as a sprawling patio available for al fresco entertaining with a fireside conversation area and kitchen setup with built-in barbecue. Adding an extra shot of flair: integrated smart-home and speaker systems, as well as a three-car garage and motorcourt with room for at least six additional vehicles.