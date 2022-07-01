Tee Off or Ski Into Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus’s Former Rocky Mountain Cabin for $8.5M

All-time golf great Jack Nicklaus used to own this ski-in/ski-out log cabin in Colorado’s upscale Beaver Creek resort community. Set on almost 1.5 acres and asking $8.5 million, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is listed with Tye Stockton at Compass, according to Dirt.

The house is one of three private estates at the top of a cul-de-sac with direct access to the Borders Loop ski-way. When it’s not snow season, there’s still plenty to do in the area, including horseback riding, hiking and, of course, golf. (The closest Nicklaus-designed course is about 20 miles away, at The Club at Cordillera.) A nearby village shuttle stop offers free rides to many resort amenities, activities, shopping and restaurants.

With more than 8,600 square feet over four levels, the house is certainly spacious. It could, however, use some stylistic updating to pull it up out of the the late 80s and early 90s, which is when Nicklaus owned the property. Despite needing some updates, the house’s rustic elements, the log beams and stone fireplaces in particular, add charming character.

Tall windows in the entryway frame gorgeous mountain views, while the dining room showcases the requisite antler chandelier. The great room includes a conversation pit with an enormous built-in sectional sofa that will comfortably accommodate a huge number of people, the kitchen features two sizable islands with granite counters, and the sunny breakfast area doubles as an après ski spot because of its adjacency to the hallway that leads to the slopes. There’s also a mud room and laundry.

The primary bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with rain shower and jetted tub, a private deck, and a window seat to watch passing wildlife. Up a few stairs is a quiet and private office, perfect for designing golf courses! And indeed, Nicklaus used the room as a workspace. There’s also a junior master suite, with fireplace and windowed office alcove, as well as a lofted area for overflow guests. There are are three more en-suite guest rooms on a lower floor.

Down on the lowest level lies an indoor sports court, where racquetball, squash, and basketball can be played. The ceiling is even high enough for a trampoline! When not playing sports, watch the games from an observation lounge on the floor above.

Despite being primarily a ski cabin, this Rocky Mountain mansion makes for a great getaway any season of the year.