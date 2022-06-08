LA Galaxy’s Chicharito Unloads Sleek Modern Farmhouse in Beverlywood

After just over two years of ownership, it seems Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has tired of his West Coast digs, with the Mexican professional footballer having quietly offloaded his trendy modern farmhouse-style mansion in Los Angeles in an off-market deal, Dirt reports. Records show a non-famous married couple paid $6.8 million for the home, netting Hernández about $1 million more than he doled out for the place back in May 2020.

Tucked away on a quarter-acre parcel in the Beverlywood neighborhood, south of Beverly Hills and next to Cheviot Hills, the charcoal-hued structure was built in 2019, and features an attached two-car garage, grassy yard and small porch out front. Inside, six bedrooms and seven baths are filtered across a little more than 6,200 square feet of living space on two levels boasting creamy neutral interiors accented throughout with limestone and wide-plank hardwood floors.

Highlights include a fireside living room and large formal dining room. A spacious family room boasts a custom built-in entertainment center spanning an entire wall and expansive Fleetwood sliding glass doors spilling out to the backyard, while an adjacent “kosher chef’s kitchen” that opens to an al fresco dining terrace comes complete with with high-end stainless appliances, an eat-in quartzite waterfall-edge island, pantry and breakfast area.

Upstairs, the sizable master suite rests beneath a vaulted ceiling, and displays a sitting area, black marble fireplace, private balcony and walk-in closet, plus a luxe marble-clad bath; and outdoors, the grounds host a pool and spa nestled alongside a poolhouse with an attached trellis and fireplace, as well as a secluded lounge area with fire-pit situated directly off the living room.

Hernández, now in his 30s, has been playing pro soccer since he was 18, first with C.D. Guadalajara and then Manchester United. He was eventually loaned to Real Madrid before inking a permanent deal with Bayer Leverkusen, and then later playing for West Ham United and Sevilla. Today, he’s a striker for the LA. Galaxy, and is once again hoping to be called up to the Mexico National Team.