Lions QB Jared Goff Spirals Hidden Hills Home on the Market

Now tossing the pigskin for the Detroit Lions, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is looking to lighten his SoCal real estate load, throwing one of his two L.A. area homes on the market at a number so close to $7.5 million it might as well be $7.5 million, Dirt reports.

Set on a sunny knoll in guard-gated and celeb-favored Hidden Hills, easily an hour’s drive from SoFi Stadium, the 2016 first-round draft pick purchased the property in 2018 for a bit more than $4 million. The compound’s 4,300-square-foot main house is complemented by separate and self-contained 1,100-square-foot guest house with its own driveway.

First reported in the L.A. Times, and described in listings held by Jordan Cohen at Re/Max One as an “epic custom contemporary,” the updated 1950s California ranch house house offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms, panoramic views and complete privacy.

Topped by a durable and fire-safe metal roof, the beige stone accented tan stucco exterior gives way to a mostly single-story floor plan with vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings and polished cement-colored tile flooring.

Smooth paneling surrounds the off-center fireplace in the great room’s living area and a professional-grade bar in the dining area amps up the indoor entertaining quotient. A bank of glass sliders extends the living space to a spacious outdoor living and dining loggia that’s complete with an outdoor fireplace and built-in grill.

The nearly 1.5-acre compound’s grounds pack in a large motor court and Zen-inspired entrance courtyard, emerald lawns and a stone-lined swimming pool. A newly installed faux-grass chipping pad has multiple putting greens. Outfitted as a kind of “man-cave,” with a pool table and lots of sports memorabilia, the guest house opens to its own courtyard patio with a built-in fire pit.

If it all works out well with the Lions, who will pay the 26-year-old signal caller more than $25 million per year, Goff will likely buy himself a swanky place to live in the Detroit area. But for now, he still has a home base in southern California, a three-story four-bedroom home about a block from the sand in Hermosa Beach, Calif., that he scooped up in an off-market deal about two years ago for $5.8 million.