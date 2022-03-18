NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Seeks $30M for Indiana Home With Indoor Stream

Start your engines and get out your checkbooks.

As Dirt reports, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart—affectionally known to his hordes of fans simply as “Smoke”—has officially hoisted his sprawling Indiana ranch onto the market. Nestled amid the outskirts of his bucolic hometown of Columbus, about an hour’s drive from Indianapolis, the luxe spread is asking a substantial $30 million; according to Realtor.com, it’s not only the most expensive listing in the Hoosier State by far, but if it goes for anywhere near asking, it also could be turn out to be one of the biggest residential sales in Indiana history.

Stewart acquired the property back in the early 2000s, razed an existing house and completed the so-called “Hidden Hollow Ranch” in 2011. It’s showcased by a 19,714-square-foot house crafted from lodge pole pine culled from the Northern Rockies, and comes complete with six bedrooms and 11 baths—all resting on over 400 acres of land boasting a 9-acre lake stocked with bass. A licensed hunting preserve, there’s also plenty of elk, deer and turkey roaming throughout the property.

A professional driver for two decades, 50-year-old Stewart retired after the 2016 season as a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020, he now co-owns the Stewart-Haas Racing team with industrialist Gene Haas. Last November, he married California-born drag racer Leah Pruett, who has 11 NHRA victories, plus a Factory Stock Showdown championship.

As for the custom-designed residence that he calls his “dream home,” Stewart said in a statement that “he enjoyed every square inch of the land here. There is always something to do … hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation.”

The listing is held by Carrie Holle of Compass Indiana.

Walls and gates greet, and then a lengthy driveway passes through a covered bridge before splitting into a circular drive and emptying out at a porte-cochère topped with a massive deer-antler chandelier.

Double front doors provide access into the stone and pine structure, which is highlighted by a one-of-a-kind entryway sporting a two-story waterfall and koi-filled stream.

Other amenities include an 8,500-square-foot lower level decked out with a two-lane bowling alley, games area, golf simulator room and lighted onyx bar.

In addition to the main home, there’s also a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse that’s currently being used by the ranch’s full-time gatekeeper, workshop, six-car garage, and of course, those breathtaking grounds with endless recreational opportunities. An added bonus? The place is even zoned for use as a bed and breakfast.