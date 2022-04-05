NBA Star Lonzo Ball Scores All-New Los Angeles Mansion

As he continues riding high off that relatively new $85 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, it’s probably no surprise that Lonzo Ball has seen fit to invest some of those big earnings into luxury real estate. But the professional basketball star has not yet bought in Illinois, according to Dirt; rather, he’s acquired some prime properties in and around his longtime Southern California stomping grounds.

Ball was born and raised in the Chino Hills area, about an hour’s drive (depending on traffic) due east of central Los Angeles. Way back in 2017, shortly after he was drafted by the Lakers, he paid $5.2 million for a three-acre Chino Hills estate with a 15,000-square-foot mansion that has since become the main residence of his always-brash father LaVar Ball and his mother, Tina Ball. For his part, LaVar gave a grand tour of the estate and has called it the “best house within an 80-mile radius.”

And Lonzo has continued investing in Chino Hills. Last March, records show he paid another $510,000 to buy the vacant lot immediately adjacent to his parents’ huge estate. Shortly after that, he dropped about $2 million to acquire a five-bedroom Chino Hills house that is currently occupied by his ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia, with whom he shares a daughter.

Now Ball has completed his biggest property investment to date — he’s doled out roughly $7.3 million for a mansion in prime suburban Los Angeles. Tucked into the steep hills above Sherman Oaks, the glitzy house is essentially all-new, originally constructed in 1974 but rebuilt last year from the ground up. With six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in about 6,200 square feet of living space, the place has room for the entire Ball clan — and then some.

Set behind gates and a notably long driveway, no part of the house is visible from the road. The large lot spans more than two-thirds of an acre, though much of the property is hardscaped, with vast patios surrounding all sides of the house.

From its private perch in the hills, the estate is blessed with long and wide views of the San Fernando Valley. Beyond the concrete terrace and its AstroTurf lawn and fire-pit, an infinity-edged swimming pool is surrounded by a wooden deck.

Per the listing, the contemporary mansion boasts a “sweeping open floor plan and Fleetwood doors throughout for the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow.” Underfoot are white oak hardwood floors; overhead are dozens of recessed LED lights.

The formal living room is separated from a more intimate family room/gathering area by a dual-sided fireplace set into a stone wall. The open kitchen features an eat-in island and top-of-the-line Miele appliances. The dining area has majestic views of the surrounding hills. Also somewhere on the main floor is a two-car attached garage that’s been “converted into a legal ADU with a kitchenette and full bath,” per the listing, meaning the homeowner may need to park his pricey vehicles in the spacious motorcourt. Upstairs are four bedrooms, all of them with ensuite full bathrooms and retractable walls of glass opening to wraparound balconies. The primary suite is exceptionally lavish, with a fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet and marble bathroom.