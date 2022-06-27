NBA Star Spencer Dinwiddie Jumps to $7M Calabasas Mansion

Though his Dallas Mavericks were ousted from the NBA playoffs this season after a heartbreaking Game 5 Western Conference Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, Spencer Dinwiddie is still winning off the court. The 6’5″ guard recently signed a three-year, $54 million contract, and he also just closed a $26 million funding round for his L.A.-based crypto company Calaxy.

He’s also scored an all-new contemporary Craftsman-style mansion sited in an exclusive gated enclave of 26 homes, in an incorporated area between Malibu and Calabasas, according to Dirt. Originally listed for nearly $7.7 million in December, the price was lowered to $7.2 million before ultimately going to the 29-year-old Los Angeles native for a discounted $6.9 million.

Dinwiddie’s newly acquired estate is hidden away down a lengthy gated driveway, atop a 1.4-acre promontory lot. Built in 2021 by “one of the most experienced and meticulous builders in Southern California,” per the listing, the dark beige and white-trimmed structure is fronted by a motorcourt flanked by an attached four-car garage.

Inside, five bedrooms and seven baths are sprawled across 6,400 square feet of living space adorned throughout with high ceilings, red oak hardwood floors and Italian light fixtures. Several balconies and porches provide seamless indoor-outdoor environs, as well as sweeping views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains.

A wooden front door topped by a stone-columned portico illuminated with gas lanterns leads into an entryway displaying a winding wrought-iron staircase. From there, the living room rests beneath a wood-beam ceiling, and features a floor-to ceiling stone fireplace and wet bar with wine storage.

Other highlights include a formal dining room, plus a cozy fireside family room that connects via a casual dining area to a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen outfitted with an expansive eat-in island, butcher-block island and top-tier Gaggeneau appliances. Pocketing glass doors open to an al fresco dining and entertaining terrace with fireplace.

Elsewhere on the main level is an office/media room; and upstairs, an approximately 1,000-square-foot master retreat comes complete with a fireplace, sitting area, balcony and walk-in closet, along with a luxe bath boasting dual vanities, a two-person shower, soaking tub and separate makeup area. Four additional ensuite bedrooms and a den can also be found on this floor.

As for the private resort-like grounds, expect to find an infinity-edge pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire-pit conversation area with steps ascending to a gazebo. There’s also a Crestron smart-home system thrown in for good measure.