NBA’s Ben Simmons Wants to Flip $23 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Close on the heels of selling his New Jersey mansion to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos for $4.6 million—following a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets—controversial NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is now intent on offloading that lavish Hidden Hills estate he picked up less than a year ago, as reported in Dirt. The asking price? A hefty $23 million—or a whopping $5.5 million more than he paid for the place last June.

Designed and built in 2021 by Nobel LA, Simmons’ 1.5-acre gated spread sits at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, on a lushly manicured parcel dotted with olive trees. Crafted in the trendy modern farmhouse style, it’s decidedly distinct with a striking exterior hewn from vertical reclaimed wood siding and charcoal-hued brick.

A total of seven bedrooms and eight baths are sprawled across 12,000 square feet of dark-toned living space, with amenities including two pools, a guesthouse, gym and three-car garage. An expansive driveway and motorcourt front the house, which boasts a canopy-topped front door that pivots into a foyer. Spacious rooms are punctuated throughout with marble and hardwood floors, oak paneling, exposed steel-beam ceilings, designer lighting and walls of glass.

Particularly standing out is a voluminous great room holding a dramatic two-way “floating” fireplace clad in marble and brass. On one side of the fireplace is a living room offering a huge picture window and automated Fleetwood glass doors that open to a patio; the other side hosts a dining room chicly outfitted with a duo of custom metal chandeliers that reportedly cost more than $100,000 each, plus a temperature-controlled wine wall and tucked-away catering kitchen with commercial-grade appliances.

Other main-level highlights can be found down a lengthy windowed hallway. Among them: a candy dispenser-equipped screening room, along with a fireside family room providing built-in shelves for collectibles, an indoor “Zen garden,” and access to a backyard terrace sporting a lounge area and fireplace. A sleekly designed kitchen comes complete with glass burners and a pop-up vent integrated into the marble island, as well as a dining area; and just around the corner is a walk-in pantry and an office with a full bath.

A curving staircase heads upstairs, where a sky bridge leads to a plush master retreat adorned with a fireplace and designer showroom closet. Double glass pocketing doors flow to a luxe bath with two chiseled marble block sinks, a soaking tub and steam shower; and outdoors, the backyard has an infinity-edge pool and spa with Baja shelf, cabana, fire-pit and al fresco dining area.

The pièce de résistance: a glam guesthouse with a kitchenette, custom bed nestled alongside a marble fireplace, walk-in closet, and marble bath with drop-in sinks, a soaking tub and glass-encased shower — not to mention its very own plunge pool.