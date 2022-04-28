Odell Beckham Jr. Lists Fully Customized Ohio Mansion With Baller-Sized Closet

Veteran NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.—better known to his fans simply as “OBJ”—has officially hoisted his sprawling Ohio estate in the suburban Columbia Station community, about 23 miles southwest of Cleveland, onto the market, Dirt reports.

The flamboyant three-time Pro Bowler acquired the property back in late 2019 for $1.6 million, and subsequently embarked on a ritzy bespoke tailoring of the 13,800-square-foot house to suit his over-the-top desires. Now, less than three years later, the place has returned to the market with a $3.3 million ask.

So, what does the new owner get for that price? For starters, a total of four bedrooms and seven baths—all resting on over 2 acres of manicured grounds spotlighted by a three-car garage and large pool hosting a waterpark-quality slide. Then there are the lavish amenities, chief among them of which is a department store-sized walk-in closet/room armed with walls of shoes, clothing racks and a sitting area.

There’s also a movie theater that doubles as a golf simulator, an additional screening room boasting a barbershop station, a personalized gym, game room with full wet bar, custom dog kennel, two office spaces—one featuring extensive wood paneling and a coffered ceiling, and the other with fun chalkboard-style walls—and even a state-of-the-art Ophora water system.

Other highlights include a spacious family room adorned with a linear fireplace and picture windows, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an expansive eat-in island, high-end stainless appliances and an adjacent dining area. A sumptuous fireside master retreat sports a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, an oversized spa tub and steam shower.

Currently a free agent, Beckham was originally drafted in 2014 draft by the New York Giants, where he went on to make that memorable one-handed touchdown catch. The 29-year-old Louisiana native then played for the Cleveland Browns before signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, only to suffer a torn ACL during the team’s Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals; he’s now waiting to see where he will play during the 2022 season.

Greg Erlanger of Keller Williams Citywide holds the listing.