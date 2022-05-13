Rams Star Cooper Kupp Sells Westlake Village Estate for $5.3M

Earlier this year, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the 28-year-old Washington State native has another win on his hands, having sold his swanky Los Angeles mansion for nearly $5.3 million, as reported by Dirt.

Though that’s $850,000 less than Kupp and his wife, Anna, originally listed the place for back in August 2021, it’s still a whopping $1 million more than the couple paid for the home in March 2021; around the same time, the Kupps also picked up a $2.5 million residence in Oregon’s Wilsonville community, near Portland. Records show the LA buyer is real estate developer Keith Stanley.

Nestled within a guard-gated, celeb-studded community—where nearby neighbors range from Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Heather Locklear, to infamous YouTube superstar Trisha Paytas—the two-story Mediterranean-inspired structure was originally built in 1992. Since upgraded, per the listing, it features five en-suite bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths in almost 7,000 square feet of living space adorned throughout with wide-plank oak floors and coffered ceilings.

A lengthy driveway spills out at a spacious motorcourt flanked by a four-car attached garage, with a giant porte-cochère topping a glassy front door that opens into a grand foyer displaying an Imperial staircase and a dramatic chandelier. From there, main-level highlights include a fireside living/game room, formal dining room and large family room.

There’s also a wood-paneled library with an adjoining wet bar that flows out to an al fresco entertaining area, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a center island, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook.

Upstairs, an oversized master retreat is decked out with a fireplace, sitting area, balcony, dual walk-in closets and a separate gym area, as well as a luxe bath boasting a glass-encased shower and soaking tub next to a cozy fireplace. Outdoors, the picturesque grounds span a little more than 1.6 acres, and hold a wraparound patio, pool and spa, and cabana with a built-in barbecue and fireplace.