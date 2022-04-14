Russell Wilson and Ciara Ask $36M for Bellevue Mansion and Treehouse

Now that he’s been traded to the Denver Broncos, with an annual haul of $24 million, Super Bowl-winning former Seattle Seahawks dual-threat quarterback Russell Wilson and mononym fashion model/R&B singer Ciara have tossed their blufftop Bellevue, Wash., mansion on the market with a spine-straightening price tag of $36 million.

As Dirt reports, the Goodies and Speechless singer, also a tireless entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist, and Wilson, once the highest paid player in the NFL who pulled down about $35 million a year in his last years with the Seahawks, are looking to just about triple their money on the sale of their two-parcel waterfront estate. Records indicate the two parcels were acquired in two transactions several years apart, the first in 2015, the year before they were married, and the second in 2019, for a total outlay of $13.4 million.

Listings held by Carmen Gayton and Chandler Gayton, both of Windermere Real Estate Co., reveal the two parcels are also available separately; the parcel with the main house is asking $28 million, while the neighboring parcel, with a detached garage and sport court, has an $8 million price tag.

The two parcels together span almost 1.9 lushly landscaped acres that slope down to 270-feet of prime shoreline along Lake Washington. Set on a high point with panoramic water and city views, the flamboyantly embellished main house was built in 2007.

There are six bedrooms and five bathrooms plus a pair of powder rooms in a bit more than 11,000 square feet spread over three floors serviced by both a theatrical wrought iron accented circular staircase and an elevator.

Other highlights include a cavernous foyer with 20-foot ceiling, two formal dining rooms, and a library/office painted entirely black.

A groin-vaulted space held aloft by fluted Corinthian columns divides the great room. To one side is a huge kitchen arranged around a 14-foot-long doublewide island, with elaborately carved bone-white cabinetry.

Throughout are Southeast Asian antique carved wood doors, at least four elaborately carved stone fireplaces and off the great room, a circular dining bay with sweeping views over the lake toward the downtown Seattle skyline.

Positioned to take optimal advantage of the blufftop views, the principal suite is awash in various shades of purple velvet, from plum to violet to eggplant, while the decadently appointed bathroom includes a garden tub and cedar sauna.

But it’s the sprawling suite’s 200 square feet of custom closet space and what promo materials describe as a “Hollywood-worthy glam room” that really pumps up the decadence quotient.

Given the obvious physical fitness of Wilson and Ciara, it’s no surprise there’s a well-stocked gym off the three-car garage.

The finished lower level’s variety of leisure and recreation amenities include a games room lounge and a plush, wood-paneled screening room. There’s also a children’s playroom, a recording studio, a staff or guest bedroom, and a mirror-walled dance/yoga studio.

Out back, a two-story treehouse wrapped in fake greenery is far more an adult space than one intended for tots, with a faux-fur rug, leather sofa and a flat screen TV. Floor-to-ceiling windows are filled with postcard-style water and city views.

Along with a couple of tiny private beaches, there’s a three-year-old three-slip dock that will accommodate two jet skis and a 60-foot yacht. Though there are zigzagging paths, a private tram makes the trip from a stone terrace outside the main house down to the water’s edge a whimsical breeze.