Shaq Scores New Shack in Northern Dallas Suburbs

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but the suburban Dallas home where Shaquille O’Neal has decided to plant his humongous size-23 feet is but one-sixth the size of the massive Florida mansion he sold last year.

Records show the Lone Star state deal went down almost two months ago, but it’s only now come to light via Dallas Morning News and Candy’s Dirt that the NBA legend and advertising pitch maestro has acquired a home in Carrollton, Texas, about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas, Dirt reports. The final sale price is unknown, but the property was last listed at just under $1.225 million. Whatever the exact sale price was, with a fortune that by some estimates tallies up to about $400 million, Shaq’s new shack certainly cost him far less than he can comfortably afford.

Sitting cheek-to-jowl with similarly sized homes on a quarter-acre plot, the stately stone-quoined European-inspired manor house spans 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a pair of powder rooms.

Four fluted stone columns flank the front door, and two more flamboyant Corinthian columns stand between the foyer and the formal dining room. A library/office is handsomely wrapped in polished wood paneling, and lustrous beige marble floors run throughout the sprawling great room, which features a contemporary linear fireplace and walls of windows that overlook the backyard. No doubt the high ceilings were a selling point for the 7-foot-1 former ball player.

Additional columns gussy up the main-floor master suite, where an oval window adds traditional elegance to the bathroom. Upstairs are four more bedrooms, each with a private bath, along with a small home theater that boasts leather movie recliners arranged in tiers.

Other highlights include a gated motor court, a three-car garage and two attic spaces for storage. Out back, an awning-shaded patio overlooks a lagoon-style swimming pool with a stone fountain, beach entry and spill-over spa.

Cindy O’Gorman at Ebby Halliday represented the seller; Zac Gideo of Rogers Healy and Associates handled the transaction for O’Neal.

After more than four years on and off the market, Shaq’s 31,000-square-foot Windemere, Fla., mansion finally sold last October for $11 million, well under half the original pie-in-the-sky asking price of $28 million. His holdings still include a modest home in the Ladera Heights area of Los Angeles and a 14.3 acre two-residence compound about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

In addition to being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, with four NBA championships, the tireless entrepreneur and media personality has released four rap albums, occasionally DJs using the name DIESEL, most recently at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York City, has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, starred in a couple reality shows, and pitched products from Reebok to Buick to Papa John’s to Gold Bond powder. He currently serves as a sports analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, and he founded the Big Chicken chain of fast casual restaurants. No wonder he’s worth almost half a billion bucks!