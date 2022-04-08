Sloane Stephens Lists L.A. Villa for $3.4 Million

Former U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens has lobbed her Spanish-style residence in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Little Holmby onto the market for a stroke under $3.4 million as reported by Dirt. A prime time to take advantage of the area’s hot real estate market, the Florida-born tennis star—who married soccer player Jozy Altidore on New Year’s Day—is all set to net a nifty profit on the place she picked up for $2.4 million seven years ago, back in 2015.

Tucked away behind gates, on less than a quarter-acre of land laced with greenery and bougainvillea, the two-story stucco and terracotta-roof structure was originally built in the early 1930s. Recently modernized with “clean, transitional updates,” per the listing, the house features four bedrooms and four baths in just over 2,900 square feet of living space boasting an original stained-glass window, arched doorways, hardwood floors and detailed crown molding.

From the street, a walkway flows through the lushly landscaped front yard before emptying into a spacious tiled courtyard. Once inside, a formal living room is highlighted by a wood-burning fireplace, while a subway-tiled kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry and high-end Viking appliances. There’s also a casual breakfast nook with a duo of built-in buffets and formal chandelier-topped dining room, with both spaces spilling out to the grounds via French doors.

Redfin

Upstairs, the primary suite comes complete with a balcony and walk-in closets, plus a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a clawfoot tub and glass-encased shower. Also occupying this level are a sunny bonus room, full bath and two guest bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and small office space; outdoors, the grassy backyard holds an al fresco dining area nestled alongside a detached structure currently being used as a gym.

In addition to her Little Holmby house, which has previously popped up for rent at $11,500 per month, Stephens also owns a $6.9 million Sherman Oaks estate she bought from TV series creator Josh Schwartz in May 2021, as well as a modern farmhouse in Studio City she purchased in summer 2020 for $2.2 million.

James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency serve as the listing agents.