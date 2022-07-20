Steph Curry Pays Over Asking for Florida Vacation House

Stephen “Steph” Curry has been busy checking off bucket-list items. Not only did he just capture his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors this season, defeating the Boston Celtics in the Finals and crowned MVP in the process, but the popular point guard also was tapped to host the 30th annual installment of the ESPY Awards, where he was nominated for best men’s athlete, best record-breaking performance and best NBA player.

The Ohio native, 34, and his TV personality/entrepreneur wife Ayesha, 33, also just picked up a Florida vacation house, Dirt reports, adding to a property portfolio that includes a $31 million mansion in California’s sought-after Silicon Valley town of Atherton.

Records show the Currys paid $2.1 million for their new transitional-style digs in a bidding war, as was first reported by Orlando Weekly. Originally listed for $400,000 less, the two-story stucco and stone-accented structure rests on over a quarter-acre parcel in the tony Winter Park enclave near Orlando, and features four bedrooms and five baths spread across just over 4,200 square feet of recently updated living space.

Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader for three-point shots made and is the sixth-highest-paid athlete in the world with an estimated $86.2 million in earnings, per Sportico’s ranking of the highest-paid athletes in the world. As for Ayesha, she’s most known for her Food Network show “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” and cookware line.

The centerpiece is a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, high-end Thermador appliances and a breakfast nook, which connects to a fireside family room sporting sliding glass doors that open to provide seamless indoor-outdoor environs. There’s also a private office space off the foyer, complete with windows overlooking the front lawn and a side courtyard.

All four bedrooms can be found on the main level, including an expansive master retreat holding a fireside sitting area, walk-in closet, and luxe bath adorned with a zero-entry shower and soaking tub. An additional ensuite bedroom has a living area, wet bar and its own entrance via one of two attached garages accommodating three vehicles; elsewhere is an upstairs flex space equipped with another wet bar and half-bath.

Though there’s no pool to be had, the grassy grounds are surrounded by PVC fencing, and host a spacious brick terrace ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining, plus a handy outdoor shower.

The listing was held by MaryStuart Day of Fannie Hillman & Associates, with the brokerage’s Catherine D’Amico repping the buyer.