Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Flips L.A. Mansion Back Onto the Market

Cooper Kupp was just crowned MVP of Super Bowl LVI, thanks to the wide receiver’s significant role in propelling the Los Angeles Rams to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of his first orders of business afterward? Relaxing at Disneyland with fellow teammates Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, of course!

But as Dirt reports, the Washington State native and his longtime wife Anna also have an unfinished residential real estate task on their to-do list: The couple is hoping to snag a buyer for their swanky Westlake Village estate, asking $6.1 million—a whopping $2 million more than they paid realtor Mary Azizi for the place less than a year ago.

Nestled behind a lengthy driveway—within a guard-gated, celeb-studded community where nearby neighbors include Disney CEO Bob Chapek, WWE star The Miz, Heather Locklear and infamous YouTube superstar Trisha Paytas—the Mediterranean-inspired estate was originally built in 1992 and has since undergone “chic upgrades,” per the listing.

There are five en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths in almost 7,000 square feet of living space on two levels adorned with wide-plank oak floors and coffered ceilings throughout. An oversized motorcourt and four-car attached garage greets, with a giant porte-cochère topping a glassy front door that opens into a grand foyer displaying an Imperial staircase and a dramatic chandelier.

From there, main-level highlights include a fireside living/game room and formal dining room. There’s also an expansive family room and wood-paneled library adjoining a wet bar that flows outdoors to allow for al fresco entertaining, plus a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a spacious center island, breakfast nook and butler’s pantry.

An opulent upstairs master retreat features a fireplace, sitting area, private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a gym, while a luxe bath comes equipped with dual vanities, a glass-encased shower and a freestanding soaking tub sidled up next to a cozy fireplace. Outdoors, the picturesque grounds span 1.6 acres and hold a wraparound patio that spills out to a pool and spa flanked by a cabana hosting a fireplace and built-in barbecue.

Just before the Kupps bought their new Westlake Village digs, records show they also doled out $2.5 million for a nearly 5,500-square-foot mansion in Oregon’s Wilsonville community, near Portland. Sited on over 4 acres, the spread includes a five-bedroom, 5.5-bath main house, guesthouse/garage building and barn that’s been converted into an indoor sports arena.

Barbara Preston of Coldwell Banker Realty serves as the listing agent for the Westlake Village estate.