Discount Double Check No More: Aaron Rodgers, State Farm Part Ways

Aaron Rodgers has been the toast of New York since he joined the Jets this spring in a trade from the Packers, but the Discount Double Check will not be part of the quarterback’s arsenal in the Big Apple.

The longtime endorsement relationship between Rodgers and State Farm ended after the 2022 NFL season, with Rodgers’ final commercial appearance for the insurer in January during the NFL playoffs. State Farm sat out the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.

“We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors,” a State Farm spokesperson said in an email confirming the previously unreported end to their marketing agreement.

Rodgers and State Farm started working together in 2011; that season’s humorous spot that married Rodgers’ championship belt touchdown celebration with insurance agents securing discounts for customers was an instant hit. Clay Matthews, Dana Carvey, Randall Cobb, Patrick Mahomes, dogs and “Jake” all starred with Rodgers over the next decade in State Farm ads. It was one of the most valuable endorsement deals for any NFL player, worth an estimated $3 million per year for the four-time MVP.

“A 10-year, non-endemic partnership is incredibly rare,” Octagon EVP David Schwab said. “Keeping a similar brand narrative for that length of time in player sponsorship tells you a lot about the mutual value and success of it, sometimes more than the data itself.”

The Rodgers-State Farm partnership hit a speed bump in 2021 after the quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther,” Rodgers said in talking about his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy.”

The insurance giant saw a mix of backlash and support for its decision to stick with Rodgers but cut back on the number of advertisements it aired featuring the quarterback. Wisconsin-based physician group Prevea Health ended its endorsement deal with him after nine years.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a State Farm spokeswoman told Sportico at the time. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.”

Rodgers was back on the airwaves for the 2022 NFL season with a new round of ads for State Farm, which is one of the most prolific endorsers on NFL telecasts. Last year, the brand ranked fifth overall in ad spending and third among insurers behind Progressive and Geico, according to TV measurement firm iSpot.tv. Mahomes is expected to be State Farm’s main NFL pitchman in 2023.

Rodgers is entering his first season with the Jets after 18 years in Green Bay, and his career passer rating is second all-time behind Mahomes; Peyton Manning is the only NFL player who has won more MVP awards than Rodgers.

Last month, Rodgers re-did his contract with the Jets. His $36.8 million signing bonus and base salary will push his career on-field earnings to $342 million, topping Tom Brady for the most in NFL history, per Spotrac. In addition, Rodgers has earned an estimated $110 million off the field from sponsors, memorabilia and licensing. He also owns a minority interest in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.