Aaron Rodgers’ Venture Fund Adds Christina Aguilera, Vanessa Hudgens

While Aaron Rodgers has a new set of teammates with the New York Jets, the venture firm he co-founded, RX3, has added a collection of high-profile investors in a new, $150 million fund.

The consumer-focused growth equity fund has attracted Bills quarterback Josh Allen and swimming legend Michael Phelps, among others. RX3 has also added a number of celebrities to its organization, including Christina Aguilera, Machine Gun Kelly, and Vanessa Hudgens.

“Fund I was NFL athlete weighted,” RX3 cofounder Nate Raabe said, in an email. “We knew we wanted to add breadth to our offering with actors, musicians, influencers and athletes. Within each category, we found talent that is excited to invest, lean into brands and participate in the RX3 community.”

RX3 (named after Rodgers, Raabe, and third cofounder Byron Roth) raised $50 million for a debut fund in 2019 before making investments in Therabody, Corepower Yoga, Manscaped, Hydrow, Mack Weldon, Hims and other startups. The group also found success supporting pet-focused companies. Fund I has seen five exits to date.

Raabe said the group is currently focused on health, wellness and active lifestyle brands.

“Given the turbulence, it is difficult to underwrite in this environment,” he said. “We have been patient to deploy our second fund, but are actively reviewing new opportunities and supporting our investments. We believe this pendulum will swing in the next 6-12 months, creating great opportunities to invest in category leading consumer brands.”

The new fund has a five-year investment period.